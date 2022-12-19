Strictly Come Dancing pro star Nikita Kuzmin is reportedly dating an Australian sex podcaster.

According to MailOnline, the Ukrainian dancer kept his romance with Charlie Backshall secret due to her “X-rated image”.

Furthermore, the tabloid outlet claims Ms Backshall’s show The Hotline contains graphic descriptions of intimate acts with the 24-year-old.

Nikita Kuzmin and Ellie Simmonds were eliminated from Strictly in week six of the 2022 series (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin – does he have a girlfriend?

Nikita, who partnered up with Ellie Simmonds for the 2022 series of Strictly which concluded last weekend, previously dated Germany-based dancer Nicole Wirt.

It was reported in October their relationship of five years came to an end so he could focus on the BBC dance show.

A source told The Sun at the time that the split was a “mutual decision”.

Since then Nikita was linked with fellow Strictly 2022 participant Molly Rainford. Some weeks later she was quizzed about romance rumours linked to the show during an appearance on GMB.

Nikita was previously linked in press reports with Molly Rainford (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘He really likes her’

However, MailOnline suggests Nikita wanted to keep any news about his love life under wraps while Strictly was still on.

A source is quoted as saying: “Nikita is very aware of his brand and the fact that he stars on the most family-friendly show on TV, so dating a sex podcaster conflicts hugely.

Nikita is very aware of his brand and the fact that he stars on the most family-friendly show on TV.

“He wanted to keep the relationship a secret until after the 2022 series had finished because he didn’t want it overshadowing his part in the show, where he danced with Paralympic star Ellie.

“But now Charlie is speaking openly about their relationship he knows it’ll soon come out. He really likes her and hopes their romance will work long distance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Kuzmin (@nikita__kuzmin)

‘I’m following his lead in terms of how public we’re making things’

The report also claims 21-year-old Charlie has spent “a lot of time” with Nikita in London over the last few weeks.

She previously told her listeners she flew to the UK from down under to meet for the first time after getting to know her new man over FaceTime.

And in her latest podcast, she reportedly confirms she is a new relationship without naming Nikita directly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by charls (@charliebackshall)

Charlie is believed to have said: “Guys, I have some very, very big news. I have a boyfriend. I have a whole entire boyfriend.

“He popped the question. It’s been four or five days. I flew back into Perth at 1am this morning. I’ve been back in Perth for about nine hours. He asked me on the 28th and today is the 3rd so it’s been six whole days.

“The bad news is he’s a public figure. Don’t try and figure out who he is, I don’t follow him on Instagram for that matter.

“But his brand is very family-friendly. My brand is not family-friendly so I’m following his lead in terms of how public we’re making things.

“We’re not posting anything just yet we’re keeping it very on the down low. But it does limit how much I can talk about our sex life.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Nikita Kuzmin and Charlie Backshall for comment.

Read more: Strictly star Molly Rainford breaks silence on ‘backstage romances’ after Nikita rumours

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.