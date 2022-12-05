Giovanni and Rose with the Strictly Glitterball and Kara Tointon inset
Strictly news: Previous winner reveals sad reality of winning the coveted Glitterball Trophy

Comes just before the show's semi-final

By Nancy Brown

Strictly news just in has seen a previous winner of the show reveal the sad reality of winning the show’s coveted Glitterball Trophy.

The news might come to a bit of a surprise to the remaining contestants in the competition ahead of the semi-final this weekend.

Hamza Yassin, Will Mellor, Helen Skelton, Fleur East and Molly Rainford are all itching to get their hands on the Glitterball.

However, they might want to heed a warning from previous winner Kara Tointon about being crowned winner of the series.

Kara Tointon on the red carpet
Kara Tointon has revealed the sparkle has fallen off her Strictly trophy (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly news: Kara Tointon drops bombshell

Kara won Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 alongside Artem Chigvintsev. She was seen looking jubilant as she raised the Glitterball Trophy aloft.

However, it appears her joy at being handed the trophy was perhaps short-lived.

Speaking to the Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did podcast, she has dropped a bit of a Strictly bombshell.

I feel like saying to the BBC: ‘I need some maintenance on this please! If you can get round here and shimmy it on together again.’

And it concerns her trophy…

“It’s now bald. It’s a blooming bald, grey cardboard ball,” she claimed.

“I feel like saying to the BBC: ‘I need some maintenance on this please! If you can get round here and shimmy it on together again.’

“It should come with a lifetime guarantee,” she then declared.

Perhaps last year’s winner Rose Ayling-Ellis needs to keep an eye on her trophy…

Kara looks back on her time on Strictly ‘fondly’

The actress did admit that she looked back on her time on the BBC dance show “fondly”, though.

She said: “I still cannot believe that I won the show.

“It’s my victory in life and I take it with both hands.

“You’re doing something that is completely out of your comfort zone in every sense, but a really one-off life experience that I look back at so fondly.”

Giovanni and Rose with the Strictly Glitterball
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice lifted the trophy last year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly final ‘upset’

However, she had also revealed that she was hiding a secret injury sustained just hours before her final.

And she said that it still makes her feel “upset” to this day.

Speaking to the Mirror, Kara said: “I always get a little bit upset about my final. You are meant to get better every week, but I had quite a bad injury in the final.

“The day before I pulled some ligaments in my arm.

“On the day of the final, I was in quite a lot of pain. So my final dance was a bit of a car crash. It was just awful because I couldn’t really move,” she said.

Kara started dating Russian hunk Artem after meeting on the show but the pair split in 2014.

