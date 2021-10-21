Strictly Come Dancing enters week 5 this Saturday (October 23) and with it comes news of the latest odds on just who is predicted to win.

After exits from Greg Wise and Robert Webb, who is left in the show?

And who are bookies predicting will lift the Glitter Ball trophy?

Read on and we’ll tell you.

Rose is currently the hot favourite to win the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Who is left in the show?

There are 11 couples left in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington and Adam Peaty and Katya Jones will all take to the floor this weekend.

Read more: What happened when Louise Redknapp was on Strictly? Did her marriage break down because of the curse?

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec, Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin and Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima all live to dance another day.

Meanwhile, Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse are set to return following his injury.

Adam and Katya are dancing the samba this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Who are bookies predicting will win Strictly?

According to Paddy Power, EastEnders star Rose is the hot 11/10 favourite to lift the Strictly Glitter Ball.

This weekend, she and partner Giovanni are dancing the Viennese waltz to Fallin’ by Alicia Keys.

The bookies’ second favourite is Great British Bake Off star John Whaite, with odds of 3/1 of lifting the trophy.

Read more: Tilly Ramsay hits back after DJ brands her ‘chubby’

This weekend, he and Johannes will dance the Charleston to Milford by Edith Piaf.

In third place is the gorgeous AJ Odudu, with odds of 9/2 to lift the Glitter Ball.

Will her Argentine tango to Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks propel her further up the bookies’ leaderboard?

Paddy Power has Adam and Katya – who are dancing the samba to George Michael’s Faith this weekend – at odds of 12/1.

Tom and Amy, meanwhile, have a 14/1 chance of being crowned winners.

This Saturday they’re dancing the salsa to Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles.

Kids’ TV presenter Rhys and partner Nancy have odds of 20/1.

This weekend they’re dancing the American smooth to Michael Buble’s I’ve Got The World on a String.

The bookies have Tom and Amy in the middle of their leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Who aren’t bookies tipping for the top?

Despite topping the leaderboard last weekend, Sara and Aljaz are among the outsiders to lift the Glitter Ball.

They have odds of 25/1 and they’ll dance a difficult rhumba this weekend to Shania Twain’s You’re Still The One.

Dan Walker and Tilly Ramsay both have odds of 33/1 to win with Paddy Power.

Dan’s dancing a Viennese waltz this weekend, while Tilly tackles the foxtrot.

It’s not good news for two Strictly stars, though, who are rank outsiders to lift the Glitter Ball.

Judi and Ugo both have odds of 80/1 to win.

This weekend, Judi will dance the cha cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John.

Ugo, meanwhile, returns to the dance floor after taking a week out due to a back injury.

He’ll go all out to impress the judges and viewing public by dancing a rhumba to Leave the Door Open by Bruno Mars.

Who are you tipping to win? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.