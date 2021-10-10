They very rarely make news headlines, but Strictly just wouldn’t be Strictly without them.

Yes, we’re talking about the show’s announcer, conductor and singers.

After all, where would we be without music or someone telling us who was up next?

Read on for all you need to know about the behind-the-scenes stars.

Alan Dedicoat has long provided the announcements on Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly news: Who is the show’s announcer?

His voice is one of the most recognised on TV, but do you know who opens the Strictly show every single week, and introduces every dance?

We do!

Alan Dedicoat is an integral part of the show and us Brits loved him so much that in 2005 he also became the announcer on Dancing With the Stars in the States.

While you might not know Alan’s face, you’ll certainly recognise his voice.

In 1994 he started working on the BBC’s National Lottery show and earned the nickname the Voice of the balls.

He’s also worked on BBC radio as a newsreader over the years.

Hayley, Lance, Andrea and Tommy are Strictly’s regular singers (Credit: BBC)

Who are the singers on Strictly?

There are four professional singers on the show – Tommy Blaize, Andrea Grant, Lance Ellington and Hayley Sanderson.

And, Tommy has explained, each has a different discipline which means “the songs pick the singers”.

Jazz singer Hayley has been a member of the Strictly Come Dancing band since series five.

Music is in Lance’s blood, as he is the son of legendary band leader Ray Ellington.

Andrea is a singer and songwriter who studied at the BRIT School and took part in the 2008 and 2009 live tours.

Tommy, meanwhile, explained: “Normally the songs pick the singers – like if there’s a jazz thing, Hayley will sing it. If it’s soul, Andrea will sing it, and Lance will do the show side.

“I like having a go at everything, but I’m more the R&B, soul side of things. I normally sing the ballads and soppy stuff.”

So what happens if a song comes up that doesn’t suit any of their voices?

“Then we have different singers that come in if there’s a particular genre we don’t feel comfortable in, which is very rare. Between us, we can patch up most of the genres, but every now and again, there’s one that trips you up,” Tommy added.

Who is the conductor on Strictly?

That honour goes to Dave Arch, a British pianist, conductor, arranger and composer.

He’s has enjoyed a prolific career covering a broad spectrum of the music business, including albums, films and commercials, live shows and TV work.

Dave began his role as musical director for Strictly Come Dancing in 2006.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday (October 16) at 7pm.

