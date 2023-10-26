Vito Coppola issues apology to viewers for remarks on It Takes Two: ‘I keep making this mistake’

The latest Strictly news has seen dancer Vito Coppola make an apology to viewers after his remarks on last night’s (October 25) It Takes Two.

The 31-year-old star is partnered up with former Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach and has been taking the competition by storm. Last week, the pair performed a Paso Doble and received their highest score to date, 37. They also received their first 10 from judge Motsi Mabuse.

But while making an appearance with Ellie on It Takes Two, viewers couldn’t help but pick up on a certain remark he made.

Strictly news: Vito on ‘fingers on the feet’

During his chat on the It Takes Two sofa with Ellie, Vito referred to toes as “fingers on the feet”. The term stood out so much to a viewer, that they put on their Instagram Story: “Vito just called toes, ‘Fingers on the feet.’ That’s what I’m calling them from now on.”

With English being his second language, the Italian dancer reacted with a sense of humour. He wrote: “Sorryyy I keep doing this mistake. In Italian make sense but in English… [shy monkey face emoji]. I will learn… soon or later.”

Vito and Ellie receive a special message

This weekend (October 28), Vito and Ellie will take on Halloween week by performing a Salsa to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s iconic hit Murder On The Dancefloor.

Sophie previously participated in Strictly with Brendan Cole in 2013 and came fourth.

As a surprise, the British singer shared a video message to Vito and Ellie, wishing them the best. Sophie explained that Murder On The Dancefloor is a special song to her and believes it will bring them a lot of luck this weekend.

“I can’t wait to see what you do with the song,” she concluded, stating that she will be watching.

Fangirling over the situation, Ellie admitted that she is a huge fan of Sophie’s signature hit. Vito said it gave him goosebumps.

