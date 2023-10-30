Strictly fans go wild over ‘secret’ The Traitors teaser during live show: ‘An announcement is imminent’

In exciting Strictly Come Dancing news, viewers were delighted by a ‘secret’ teaser for The Traitors series 2 during the live show over the weekend.

A trailer for the return of the hit reality series aired on Saturday (October 28) evening. The brief clip showed presenter – and Strictly co-host – Claudia Winkleman wearing a shroud alongside two other mysterious hooded figures.

Revealing herself as underneath the distinctive traitor’s cloak, Claudia held a finger to her lips as she looked into the camera. At the same time, “The Traitors. Coming soon” appeared on screen.

But Strictly‘s Halloween show also contained another spooky reference to The Traitors series 2. But amid all the elation concerning the teaser trailer, some fans of The Traitors may have missed it… even though it was right in front of their eyes…

Claudia Winkleman is all cloaked up for The Traitors series 2 trailer (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: The Traitors series 2 trailer airs

Thrilled fans were beside themselves over the possibility a new run of The Traitors is on the way.

“Get it in my eyes, BBC One! #TheTraitors @ClaudiaWinkle,” one social media user wrote.

“My entire year has been leading up to this #TheTraitors,” added another keen observer.

Meanwhile, another fan tweeted their enthusiasm: “I’m screaming, The Traitors trailer!!! #TheTraitorsUK #Strictly.”

But it may have been the less obvious nod to The Traitors during Strictly that actually had viewers wailing. And that’s because a Traitors appeared alongside Claudia, or in the background, as she chatted with couples after their dances. But, unsettlingly, the eerie cloaked figures were not acknowledged.

Can you see the Traitor inbetween Claudia and Nigel Harman? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘OMG, there’s a Traitor’

A Traitor was spotted in scenes with Claudia on at least three occasions during Saturday’s programme.

“So we’ve all spotted someone is in a Traitors’ costume right in Claudia’s area?! #Strictly,” one incredulous fan pointed out on Twitter.

So we’ve all spotted someone is in a Traitors’ costume right in Claudia’s area?!

Another social media user gasped: “OMG, there’s a Traitor #Strictly.”

But even if the appearance of the Traitor took viewers by surprise, it was still welcomed by many.

“Loving The Traitor on #Strictly. Can’t wait, Claudia makes it,” one person gushed.

Another agreed: “A Traitor in the Claudatorium was my highlight tonight, I can’t wait for #TheTraitors to be back #Strictly.”

“Obsessed with the Traitors/Strictly crossover,” posted someone else, writing: “So excited for a new series of @TheTraitorsUK – hopefully we don’t have to wait too long!”

And yet another fan eagerly anticipating the show’s comeback crossed their fingers that the Strictly teases meant it won’t be too long until series 2 is on the box.

They wrote: “Seeing The Traitors’ cloak and knowing an announcement is imminent #Strictly.”

Read more: Claims over reason Zara McDermott left Strictly this weekend rubbished

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on Saturday November 4, on BBC One, at 7.05pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.