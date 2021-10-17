Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has shared the news she is seeking medical advice after getting “alarming messages” from viewers who thought they could see a lump under her arm.

The TV star said concerned fans had been getting in touch saying they had spotted something under her arm while she was on the BBC show.

Shirley, 61, has now posted a video on Instagram saying she has checked for lumps herself and that, although she couldn’t feel anything, she was going to have a doctor check her out.

Strictly news: What did Shirley say?

“Hi everybody,” said the star.

“Last week and the week before I got some alarming messages. People said that when I picked my arm up they could see lumps or bumps or nodes or whatever.

“So I did some self-check on myself and I couldn’t feel anything except a tiny little node at the back, but I’m going to go to the doctors on Tuesday.”

“To all women out there please keep checking yourself,” Shirley urged.

“To those people that were concerned enough to send me messages saying they saw lumps and bumps, I am very very grateful.”

The TV judge went on to say that it was very important for females of any age to check themselves.

Shirley Ballas thanked fans for their concern (Credit: BBC)

Why did Strictly judge Shirley remove her breast implants?

Shirley has previously shared that other members of her family have had cancer.

And in 2019 she told fans that she was having her breast implants removed over cancer fears.

The TV judge had the implants in 2002, then had them replaced a decade later.

She started looking into having them out when a nurse told her that implants can affect how much could be seen during a mammogram.

Shirley also said that if she could go back and talk to herself when she was younger she would advise her: “Never get them done.”

“I did them because I had low self-esteem and no confidence,” she told The Sun at the time.

