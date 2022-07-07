It could be bad news for fans of Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas.

The dance veteran has hinted she could be heading toward the exit after admitting she could leave if the right opportunity came up.

The 61-year-old revealed she wouldn’t say no to Dancing With the Stars if it was offered – mainly for family reasons.

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas spoke about the future (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly news: Shirley heading to the States?

Could the next series of Strictly see yet another shake-up on the judging panel?

With Oti Mabuse, Aljaz Skorjanec and Bruno Tonioli now gone, could Shirley be joining them by heading for the door?

In a new interview, Shirley hinted that an exit from the show could be on the cards – if the right opportunity arises.

The star revealed that she wouldn’t be able to say no to Dancing with the Stars if it came calling.

She confessed that she would say yes for two reasons – because she used to live in America, and because her son lives there now.

Shirley wouldn’t say no to Dancing with the Stars (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Never say never’

While attending the TRIC Awards yesterday (Wednesday, July 6), Shirley spoke to the MailOnline about doing Dancing with the Stars.

“I never say never to anything that’s offered – it’s just whether it gets offered or not,” she said.

“My son lives in the US, in California where it’s filmed, I’m just about to go and visit him for the first time in three years this week so I feel jittery with excitement even though I’m not leaving until Saturday,” she continued.

Shirley’s son, Mark, is actually a ballroom dancer on the show too. She then went on to say that she is taking two weeks off to spend time with him.

“So yeah I love being back because I have all my friends, a lot of my work is over here, but it’s a heartstring tug not being over there,” she said.

Shirley opened up on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Shirley opens up about her brother’s death

The Strictly star’s hints over her future come just weeks after she opened up about her brother’s death.

Shirley’s brother, David, took his own life in 2003.

Shirley broke down in tears on This Morning on June 22 as she spoke about her brother’s death.

“Everybody loved him. He was a big brother, he was like a father. He was everything to me,” she said.

She then continued, saying: “He was really the last person that I would ever think would take his own life.”

Discussing the importance of opening up, she said: “Life goes so fast. And if you just take a step back, a breath, a moment, and listen and really try to see your family or friend…”

