Strictly Come Dancing pro shuts down ‘rift’ rumours with co-stars

Strictly pro Luba Mushtuk has shut down any rumours of a ‘rift’ between her co-stars in latest news.

Luba addressed her relationship with her co-stars, shutting down some people’s beliefs about their bonds backstage.

The dancer has also admitted she “would love” to have a partner on the 2023 series.

Luba has spoken about her relationship with her Strictly co-stars (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly news

Speaking to the Express, Luba said: “Everything is crossed that next year will be my year!”

Luba was partnered with James Cracknell for the 2019 series. The following year, she danced with Jason Bell.

I am just always really surprised how people don’t want to believe that.

However, she hasn’t had a celebrity partner since.

During the interview, Luba also spoke about her close bond with her fellow pro dancers.

Luba has shut down beliefs she and her co-stars aren’t like a ‘family’ behind the scenes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “I do love all of them. I am just always really surprised how people don’t want to believe that. But it’s true because we truly are a family – when we say we are strictly family we are.”

Luba also gushed over Robert Rinder, who appeared on the show in 2016 but didn’t dance with her.

She added: “Judge [Rob] Rinder, obviously, he was not dancing with me but I think he’s the most wonderful human I’ve met. Of course, he’s busy and doesn’t have much time to meet but we will always speak on the phone or messages.”

Luba joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, when she worked on the show as an assistant choreographer.

Fans want Luba to have a celebrity partner this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She later joined the cast of professionals in 2018.

During last year’s series, many Strictly Come Dancing fans issued a plea to the BBC to give Luba a partner on the show.

Read more: Strictly couple hit with backlash over controversial Valentine’s Day gift

One person said after seeing Luba perform with Giovanni Pernice: “Remind me again why Luba didn’t have a celebrity partner this year, big mistake..”

Another wrote: “Give Luba a partner next season!! Thank you very much.”

Someone else added: “Luba is amazing, next year please let her have a partner.”

Strictly will return to BBC One later this autumn.

Do you think Luba should be given a partner? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.