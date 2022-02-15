A celebrity who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing has recently branded her time on the show a “nightmare” in latest news.

Actress Laila Rouass, who competed on the show in 2009, said she really “wanted to leave” after just a few weeks!

Laila Rouass’ Strictly Come Dancing nightmare

Laila on Strictly back in 2009 (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Long-time viewers of Strictly Come Dancing will probably remember Laila, who appeared on the show back in 2009.

The actor, known for her roles in the likes of Holby City, Footballer’s’ Wives, and Primeval, was paired up with Anton Du Beke on the show.

Laila and Anton eventually finished in fourth place, however, the actress has since branded her time on the show as a “nightmare”.

The now 50-year-old spoke about her time on Strictly during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Radio Show.

“Oh my god that was a nightmare, it was a nightmare! I really wanted to leave, I didn’t enjoy it,” she said of Strictly.

“I really like people who didn’t enjoy Strictly, I think it sounds awful,” Graham laughed.

Strictly news

Laila and Anton finished in fourth place in 2009 (Credit: BBC)

Laila then went on to say that she did “love the show”, but didn’t want to be on it for long.

“I love the show! But I wanted to do Blackpool and that’s six weeks,” she said. “So I go on, we do Blackpool, Rod Stewart‘s there, I’m thinking I’m living the dream.”

“And then I think after this, I’ve got to go,” she continued. “Because, you know, everyone else is so much better than me.”

However, there was just one snag in Laila’s plan to get an early exit from the show – she was paired up with Anton.

“Everyone loves him,” she said.

She said that after celebrities are voted through “you’ve got to go to the camera and go ‘thank you, thank you so much’, and I go ‘I can’t believe this, I want to go home!'”

What else was said?

Laila is perhaps best known for her roles on the likes of Holby City (Credit: BBC)

Laila continued to lament her time on the show during her chat with Graham.

“Six weeks and I wanted to go,” she said.

She then revealed that it doesn’t matter where you finish, you get paid the same amount.

“You get paid the same anyway, whether you’re in the first week or the 17th week,” she said.

“I thought there was some sort of bonus scheme,” Graham said, however, Laila said that this wasn’t the case.

Graham then said that that used to be the case with the show. Laila then slammed the show even further, saying you don’t go on it to learn to dance.

“It’s not like you’re learning to dance. You’re not,” she laughed. “You’re just learning a routine because I still can’t dance and I did sixteen weeks.”

