Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has revealed news that he will be ‘taking a break’ from performing.

Kevin, 40, made his debut as a dance pro on the BBC One dance series back in 2013. He went on to take part in seven series of the show until 2019. And during that run, Kevin won the Glitterball trophy in 2018 with Stacey Dooley. He also placed second with four different celebrity partners while he was a a Strictly regular.

Winning duo Kevin and TV personality Stacey would go on to become a real-life couple. They welcomed Minnie, their first child together, into the world back in January.

And after what sounds like a very hectic few months since, Kevin hopes to have a breather and spend more time with his young family.

Kevin recently told Digital Spy he intends to take the rest of 2023 off as soon as contractual commitments allow.

He is currently touring with Strictly Ballroom The Musical, with dates booked nationwide until the middle of July.

The dad-of-one explained: “I left Strictly Come Dancing and then Covid happened. Then since we came out of Covid I’ve sort of gone back-to-back with different shows non-stop. It went Singin’ in the Rain, Rock of Ages, The War of the Worlds, Burn the Floor. Then I did The Games on ITV, Who Do You Think You Are? and then back to Singin’ in the Rain on tour. Then I started rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom the day after I finished Singin’ in the Rain.”

‘I just don’t want to miss any of Minnie’

Kevin went on to say he wants to spend more time with his baby as she grows up. He added: “By the time I finish in mid-July it will have been a 10-month tour of Strictly Ballroom. So since we came out of Covid it’s just been back-to-back non-stop.

I’m going to take a break from all performing work and just to be a dad.

“So for the rest of this year I’ve decided I’m going to take a break from all performing work and just to be a dad. I just don’t want to miss any of Minnie. So yeah, my plan is to take a break as soon as this contract finishes.”

Who Do You Think You Are? with Kevin Clifton airs on BBC One tonight, Thursday June 22, at 9pm.

