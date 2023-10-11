Axed Strictly Come Dancing star in very blunt dig at the judges

The latest Strictly Come Dancing news has seen former star Arlene Phillips make a pretty shocking dig at the show’s judges.

Speaking to OK!, Arlene admitted she “is still good friends” with her former co-judges. She said: “I still catch up with Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli when I can. I’ve known Bruno for more than half of my life. We met in the late 70s and have been really close friends ever since. And I’d love to see Craig more but he lives quite far away, but we message each other all the time.”

However, we’re not quite sure what Craig will make of his pal’s comments about his role on the BBC dance show…

Strictly news: Arlene fast-forwards the judges

Speaking about the show, Arlene was asked what she dislikes most about the show. Look away now Craig, Anton, Motsi and Shirley…

Arlene confessed she doesn’t enjoy listening to the judges’ critiques of the couples. “The one thing about Strictly that I don’t really enjoy any more is the segment with the judges’ comments,” she said.

As well as that, she added: “I think they go on far too long. I usually just fast-forward those bits.”

One thing Arlene does love about the show now, though, is the lovely Anton Du Beke: “I do think Anton has made a great addition to the show, he was always made to be a judge. It’s his likeability.”

Why did Arlene leave?

The former Strictly judge now describes her departure from the show as a “blessing in disguise”. It meant she could spend valuable time with her family and grandchildren. She admitted that she’s turning down quite a lot of work due to it.

At the time, Arlene told The Sunday Times that she had “no clue” why she had been dropped from the show. She sat alongside Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli on the panel from 2004 to 2009. Arleen added that she “never really got an answer” over why she was replaced on the panel.

Alesha Dixon replaced her amid claims Arlene was let go because of her age.

