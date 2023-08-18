Fans beg Strictly couple James and Ola Jordan to make comeback as they recreate their last dance before exit

Former star of Strictly James Jordan took to Instagram yesterday (August 17) to share a video of himself recreating his last dance on the show with his wife Ola Jordan, resulting in fans wanting them back.

James and Ola first became professional dancers on Strictly in 2006 during the fourth series. Ola remained on the show until series 13 while James left a few years prior during series 11.

“10 years ago Ola and I had our last dance on Strictly (I know I can’t believe it has been that long!),” James captioned his post. “So we got into the studio and gave it a go, 10 years later!”

James and Ola shared their final dance on Strictly 10 years ago (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly news: James and Ola have still got it!

While in an empty studio, James and Ola recreated their last Strictly dance together, which was to Earth, Wind & Fire’s Boogie Wonderland. A whole decade may gave gone since their very last Strictly moment, however, the couple’s skills were as if no time has passed.

James promoted their fitness company, Dance Shred, writing: “Without Dance Shred I don’t think we would be fit enough to dance! We are proof that Dance Shred really does work. Who wants to see more?!” he teased.

In the space of 12 hours, the video racked up more than 6,200 likes and over 200 comments from fans who clearly want to see them back on their screens.

‘Any chance of a comeback?’

A whole 10 years later and James and Ola Jordan’s popularity doesn’t appear to have dwindled. In fact, fans are keen for them to make a Strictly comeback.

“Yes definitely more. I miss you so much on Strictly – it’s never been the same since you left. You should both be judges now,” one user wrote. “Time to get back on Strictly…. I would definitely watch again then,” another person shared.

“Any chance of a comeback???” a third fan questioned. “Wish you both came back to Strictly,” a fourth commented.

