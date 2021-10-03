James Jordan’s verdict on last night’s Strictly Come Dancing may not come as welcome news to one coupled up pairing.

James – a one-time pro on the BBC dance show – is seen as the fifth judge on Twitter, with many Strictly fans flooding to his page for his verdict.

And last night he had some pretty harsh criticism for one couple.

James Jordan wasn’t so keen on John and Johannes’ Strictly cha cha (Credit Splash News)

Strictly news: What did James Jordan say about last night’s show?

Last night (October 2), James delivered his verdict on the couples, live tweeting as the show broadcast.

When it came to his critique of John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, he didn’t hold back.

James tweeted: “Is John a great dancer YES!

“But way too much side by side except one New York section….”

He added: “There was no lead and follow which is what ballroom and Latin dancing is.

“They could have been dancing alone.

“Shame because last week was epic!

“This was NOT a cha cha FACT!”

James wanted to see John and Johannes dance more in hold (Credit: BBC)

How did Strictly fans react to his comments?

Fans flooded James’ post with comments, with many agreeing with the dancer.

“I didn’t think it was a cha cha either and I don’t know that much,” said one.

“Agree. I loved the dance but couldn’t tell what dance they were doing because not enough in hold,” said another.

“Too much side by side dancing. Didn’t really look like a cha cha to me,” said a third.

“Totally agree. I was annoyed as they have so much potential and then didn’t actually dance together!” said another.

Others pointed out the judges’ “embarrassing” behaviour to James.

“What’s with all this standing applauding …Shirley and Motsi so over the top,” said one.

“Gets a bit much doesn’t it?! Embarrassing sometimes,” said a second.

A third added: “Very. Embarrassing.”

What did the judges think of the dance?

Craig Revel Horwood admitted that he loved it.

“Style. Power. Punch.

“I loved it,” he admitted.

It’s safe to say Anton du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabusi did too, with the men getting a combined score of 31 out of 40.

