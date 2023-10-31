It Takes Two halted as host Fleur East left stunned by birthday cake surprise

Strictly: It Takes Two host Fleur East was left with her jaw on the floor after the show was halted for a “surprise” last night.

The Strictly spin-off show returned for another instalment on Monday (October 30).

But in a shock move, the show was interrupted – leaving host Fleur stunned and with tears in her eyes after realising why.

Fleur was speaking to Bobby and Dianne when the Strictly stars sprung a surprise (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: It Takes Two interrupted to surprise host

Fleur was speaking to contestants Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell on the show. Just as viewers were about to hear the song that the pair are dancing to this weekend, the programme was halted.

Suddenly, Stevie Wonder’s classic Happy Birthday song started playing as Fleur’s co-stars appeared on the set. With her jaw on the floor, the team wheeled in a birthday trolley – including a birthday cake.

The TV star was surprised for her birthday (Credit: BBC)

Fleur emotional on It Takes Two

Moved by the surprise, Fleur, who turned 36 at the weekend, had tears in her eyes. She was then shown a video montage of the Strictly family wishing her a happy birthday.

“Oh thanks, guys”, Fleur said after. She then admitted: “You’re going to make me cry,” as she wiped the underneath of her eyes.

Fleur was left emotional over the gesture (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Bobby on It Takes Two

Elsewhere on It Takes Two, Bobby admitted he has fears for the upcoming live show as his next dance has now been revealed. The EastEnders star is partnered up with Dianne Buswell on the glitzy BBC One show.

But it seems Bobby is feeling a tad apprehensive about his next rather passionate dance – as he’s insisted he’s “only 20, I’m still a boy!”

The pair revealed on It Takes Two that for their next routine they will be dancing an Argentine Tango to Sail by Awolnation. However, Bobby revealed he’s a bit fearful of the iconic dance.

