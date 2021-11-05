Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec last night (November 4) revealed the news that he was left “heartbroken” after last week’s live show.

Aljaz and partner Sara Davies danced a couple’s choice routine on the Strictly Halloween special.

And it’s safe to say it didn’t go down too well with the judges, in particular a certain Craig Revel Horwood.

After getting upset while speaking to Claudia Winkleman on Saturday’s show, Aljaz last night opened up to wife Janette Manrara on It Takes Two.

Strictly news: What did Aljaz say about his ‘heartbreak’

Janette asked Aljaz and Sara how they were feeling after the judges’ comments, and if her husband would be taking “less risks” with his choreography going forward.

He replied: “I wouldn’t take any less risks ever in the last nine years on this show.”

Aljaz addd: “We always push our celebrities to the point where they didn’t know they could get to themselves.

“I was heartbroken after those comments and scores on Saturday. I was so sad because we work seen days a week and we are so proud.

“We put our heart and soul in every step and when you hear a comment that your steps are supposed to be right for your celebrity, it breaks your heart.”

Aljaz continued: “It took me a few days to get back to my normal self but I’m back now.”

Joking, he then looked into the camera and issued a faux warning to the Mr Nasty judge.

“Never put me to that place again Craig, never,” he quipped.

What else happened on It Takes Two last night

After that, talk took a rather racier turn, as Janette appeared to give a cheeky insight into her sex life with the hunky pro.

With fans keen to hear what she made of Aljaz’s bondage-esque costume last week, she replied to a comment of Sara’s about dragging a chained-up Aljaz across the floor.

With a cheeky smile on her face, Janette said: “I’ve been there before, not gonna lie, it’s a great feeling.”

Strictly continues tomorrow night (November 6) on BBC One at 6.45pm.

