News of which Strictly Come Dancing couples have made it to Blackpool will be revealed on Sunday night’s results show this week.

And, among those looking to quickstep their way to the seaside are Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez.

The way things are going, they’re right on track – especially after Gorka’s most recent confession about Helen.

Helen and Gorka are set to go far on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly News: Gorka’s confession about Helen

The pair were joint top of the leaderboard last weekend, after wowing the judges with their impressive jive.

But it was one very special moment in the routine that proved to Gorka how far Helen, 39, had come.

Speaking to host Rylan Clark on spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two, Gorka, 32, was quick to praise his partner for her ability to keep going when things go wrong.

In the opening few seconds of their dance, an overenthusiastic Helen had a major wardrobe malfunction. She had accidentally knocked her hat off the top of her head.

She kept having fun and that was the most important thing.

While Rylan joked light-heartedly about the incident, Gorka said it proved how calm Helen was throughout.

“When I saw she dropped the hat, I was willing her not to pick up the hat,” he said. “And she didn’t. She carried on like that never happened.

“That was one of the moments for Helen where everything around her for Strictly had changed. Two weeks ago, she would have flustered and picked up the hat.

“It didn’t matter. She kept having fun and that was the most important thing.”

Helen sent her hat flying during her routine on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: This week’s routines

Having scored an impressive 37 in last week’s show, Gorka and Helen will be looking to top the leaderboard once more.

This week, the pair will be dancing a steamy salsa to Despacito, the hit 2017 Justin Bieber track.

They scored a 10 with Anton Du Beke last week, their first top marks of the season.

However, they were left devastated when Craig Revel Horwood teased he would have also awarded the top score.

The infamously tough judge revealed he dropped marks after the pair made a tiny mistake in the routine.

Will their salsa be as much as a crowdpleaser as their jive? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Helen Skelton’s family reacts

But it’s not the judges’ scores that worry Helen.

The mum of three have revealed her toughest critics are her children, who are watching at home.

She explained her eldest son, seven-year-old Ernie, is not bothered about his mother’s time on Strictly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

“He says he’s seen me on telly before,” Helen told Rylan. “But he does ask me what dance I’ve done so he can tell his friends.”

Meanwhile, her five-year-old son, Louis, is more involved.

Helen revealed he liked to give “a full debrief” after each of her routines.

“Sometimes he comes to rehearsals and tries to moonwalk,” she laughed. “He loves it.”

She has a little more time before her baby daughter, nine month old Elsie, weighs in on her dancing abilities.

Strictly results

Last week, Ellie Simmonds and partner Nikita Kuzmin were knocked out of the series.

She lost out in the dance off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.

But with this year’s Strictly being full of surprises, who knows what’s in store for us this week?

Read more: Vote for Strictly Come Dancing as your Favourite Entertainment Show in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 6.55pm on BBC One.

