Strictly fans spot signs of a feud between pro dancer and judge?

Strictly news: Feud between pro dancer and judge?

Fans of the show believe that there is a feud between head judge Shirley Ballas and pro dancer Karen Hauer!

Suspicions were first piqued during Eddie and Karen’s second dance together. They performed a cha-cha-cha to the tune of Ríe y Llora by Celia Cruz.

However, their performance only picked up 21 points from the judges. After Shirley Ballas’ comments, some fans noted that Karen didn’t look too happy with the head judge.

Taking to Reddit, one fan said: “Bet there was some backstage drama after that. I’ve always got the impression that Shirley and Karen don’t get along, possibly because Shirley was a mentor to Kevin Clifton, and Karen and Kevin obviously divorced.

“But Eddie should not have been caught in the crossfire. He has no control over the choreography so critiquing him on that and not giving him any actual feedback on his performance is ridiculous. Craig in particular said nothing about Eddie’s performance.”

Karen hints at Shirley feud?

Fans took to the comment section of the Reddit post to share their thoughts.

“I noticed that! she looked fuming,” one user wrote. “She definitely had a sour face, I dont agree with the judges, tbh as I didn’t even realise it was meant to be a cha cha cha,” another said.

“I’m so surprised she came back this year. Last year it really felt like she was done and saying goodbye,” a third wrote.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, Karen hinted at a feud, hitting back at the judges’ low scoring of hers and Eddie’s dance.

“I think the judges had a different vision of what was happening,” Karen, 41, said.

“Obviously the way that we were expressing ourselves with the Cha Cha was not what they are used to seeing in the show. But it was a bit different for us, we wanted to enjoy ourselves,” she then continued.

“We wanted to show a different side to the Cha Cha. But the fact that it all turned around – that’s the amazing thing about Strictly though,” she then added.

ED! has contacted Shirley and Karen’s reps for comment.

Strictly news: Zara McDermott dealt blow ahead of this weekend’s show

In other Strictly-related news, Zara McDermott has been dealt a blow ahead of this weekend’s show.

Zara and Graziano were in the dance-off last weekend, with their Paso Doble only picking up 25 points from the judges.

Now, former Strictly pro Brendan Cole believes that Zara will need a “miracle” to survive another weekend on the show.

“I’m not expecting a lot [from Zara McDermott] because she’s not a dancer. She doesn’t feel it, she doesn’t move as a dancer needs to, to create beauty. She’s a beautiful girl, but she doesn’t create beauty on the dance floor,” he told Sky Bingo.

“She’s not going to go too much further unless a miracle happens,” he then said.

