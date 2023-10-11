Strictly favourite announces time away from hit show: ‘I just want some breathing space’

John Whaite, who was a runner-up on 2021’s Strictly Come Dancing, has shared the news that he’s taking time away from hit TV show Steph’s Packed Lunch to “have a bit of a breather”.

The one-time Great British Bake Off winner took to Instagram to share the news with his fans, and reassure them that there was nothing to worry about.

Strictly star shares TV break news

Sharing a video to Instagram, John explained his recent TV absence: “Morning everybody. Thank you for the messages about my break from Packed Lunch. There is nothing to worry about though. A few people have been quite concerned.

I just want some breathing space.

He added of working on Steph’s Packed Lunch: “I love my job on Packed Lunch. I love the team, and I’m just having a bit of a breather just so that I can think about what’s next for me, think about what 2024 is going to look like. And also I just want some breathing space before I go into panto in Bradford this winter, just to spend time with family and friends.”

He concluded the video by thanking his fans as he said: “So thank you for the messages. nothing to worry about at all. I’ll still be making Steph’s lunch for the foreseeable. I’m just having maybe the rest of October off. But thank you and have a great day.”

Fans wish John well

Responding to his post, one fan wrote: “At last, someone who has a bit of common sense and knows when to put the brakes on. Too many people think it’s the law to flog themselves senseless. Good for you!!”

While another praised him for taking time out for himself and said: “You need to do what’s right for you John put yourself first. Your fans aren’t going anywhere and of course, you will be missed very much for the next month but we do understand. Take care, much love to you.”

A third penned: “The truth is sometimes you have to do what’s best for you and your life, not what’s best for everyone else. It’s okay if you don’t have everything figured out yet, you do and enjoy every minute of your break.”

Recently, Strictly star Johannes Radebe broke his silence on John’s love confession and admitted he “never thought a same-sex partnership would be possible”.

