Strictly Come Dancing fans haven’t reacted too well to news of the dance Olympian Adam Peaty will be performing this week.

Hot on the heels of last weekend’s rhumba, Adam and partner Katya Jones will be performing the first Argentine tango of the season.

And fans have taken to Twitter to wonder who Adam has “upset” to be landed with two of the most difficult dances back-to-back.

Adam and Katya appeared on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: What is Adam Peaty dancing this weekend?

Adam is dancing the first Argentine tango of the 2021 season with dancer partner Katya Jones.

They’re dancing to Tango in the Night by Fleetwood Mac.

And, after they appeared on last night’s It Takes Two (October 14), Twitter exploded.

What did Adam fans say about the dance news?

Well, it’s fair to say they were none too impressed with the producers’ choice of dance for Adam this week.

Especially given his Avatar-inspired rhumba last weekend.

“Why are Adam and Katya doing the two hardest dances first and early on?” one asked.

“It doesn’t make any sense at all,” said another. “I think they thought he was going to be better than he has turned out to be. Still very unfair.”

“I love Adam and Katya – get through this week and they will have some much easier dances,” said a third.

News that he’d be dancing the Argentine tango after the rhumba didn’t go down well with Strictly fans (Credit: BBC)

‘Justice for Adam’

However, other Strictly fans really didn’t hold back with their opinions!

“The show is so brutal to them!!” slammed one Strictly fan.

“I’m getting quite annoyed with how he’s being treated,” declared another.

“Hard dances straight away, harsh judging and even Janette constantly reminding him he was bottom of the leaderboard, even though he wasn’t in the dance off. Give him a break!”

Another claimed: “Let’s just say the producers hate Adam for giving him so many hard dances for the first few weeks of the competition. Adam needs justice – just saying.”

Finally, another asked: “Who did Adam upset to get the Rumba and then the Argentine Tango?”

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday (October 16) at 7pm.

