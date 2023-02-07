Strictly news: Disabled ballerina slams ‘celebrity in wheelchair sign-up’ backlash

In the latest Strictly news, a disabled ballerina has hit out at the backlash following claims the show will sign up a wheelchair-using contestant.

The glitzy BBC One show, which celebrated its 20-year run last year, is reported to be casting a wheelchair user in the upcoming series.

It comes following great success with former contestants with disabilities, including last year’s Ellie Simmonds and 2021 champ Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly in 2021 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly news: show to feature contestant in wheelchair

Earlier this week, MailOnline reported that bosses had planned to sign up a wheelchair contestant last year.

But apparently, they didn’t have enough time to train a professional dancer.

And now, Beeb bosses are looking for a contestant who fits the bill.

However, the latest news appears to have left fans divided, resulting in a disabled ballerina hitting out at the “ableist” backlash.

Bosses are keen to sign up a wheelchair bound contestant apparently (Credit: BBC)

Disabled ballerina hits out at Strictly backlash

Taking to her Twitter on Tuesday (February 7) Kate Stanforth posted a stunning snap of her striking a pose while sitting in her wheelchair.

She captioned the snap: “It’s been announced that @bbcstrictly are going to have a wheelchair user this year.

“I’ve just sat, honestly close to tears, as I’ve scrolled through the ableist comments about how wheelchair users are not welcome on the programme but also in general society.”

On the picture, a text could be seen which read: “I’m sorry about anyone in a wheelchair but if this is for real then sorry then we stop watching. Then they will be having dancing dogs or cats as partners. Include everything on gods earth. Why not?”

In her Twitter bio, Kate calls herself an inclusive dance school owner and an international model/activist.

It’s been announced that @bbcstrictly are going to have a wheelchair user this year. I’ve just sat, honestly close to tears, as I’ve scrolled through the ableist comments about how wheelchair users are not welcome on the programme but also in general society. pic.twitter.com/SQ4rLRhsFs — Kate Stanforth (@KateStanforth) February 7, 2023

Strictly bosses think it’s going to be ‘absolutely brilliant’

A BBC source revealed to the publication: “This is an extremely challenging project but one that Strictly bosses think is worth it and believe it is going to be absolutely brilliant. There is so much excitement about this at the BBC right now.

“It is yet another example of how progressive and inclusive the programme is. As well as creating some wonderful television moments, it will also give an amazing opportunity to someone in a wheelchair.

“The original plan was that it would happen last year. But the logistics are very difficult and to get a professional dancer trained and ready to take this on meant more work than was originally anticipated. So the most sensible thing to do was to put it off for a year.”

