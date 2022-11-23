Strictly star Bruno on the panel and inset with grey hair
TV

Strictly news: Bruno Tonioli ‘returning to the show’ in new role

Welcome back Bruno!

By Joey Crutchley

News just in suggests Strictly Come Dancing legend Bruno Tonioli is set to return to the glitzy BBC One show, it’s been reported.

However, it’s said he won’t be judging or dancing.

Instead, he’ll be playing a new part on the show, it’s alleged.

The former judge is reported to be making a return to Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Bruno Tonioli to make show ‘return’

The former judge revealed earlier this year he had quit the show after 18 years, making way for Anton Du Beke on the panel.

However, it seems this isn’t the end for the 66-year-old and Strictly, as he is reportedly set to return for a spectacular Christmas performance.

It is reported that Bruno, who in 2016 released an album of Italian music, will sing instead of performing a jaw-dropping dance routine.

A source claimed to the Daily Mail: “Bruno loves to sing. He did an opera album called An Italian Romance back in 2016 and who knows, it might turn into a new career for him.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Strictly judges including Bruno
Bruno was a judge on the show since it started (Credit: BBC)

Bruno has sung on Strictly before

It wouldn’t be the first time Bruno has belted out a number on Strictly.

In 2019, the pro took to the dance floor to perform a number to Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.

Bruno joined the pro dancers bedecked in pink feathers, but he was singing, not dancing.

Not a lot of people may know this, but Bruno was actually part of Eurovision group Duke and The Aces in 1980.

As per usual, fans had a lot to say about his wow-worthy performance.

Strictly Bruno dance
Former judge Bruno performed on Strictly in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Bruno reveals real reason he quit show

Earlier this year Bruno revealed the sad real reason for his Strictly Come Dancing exit, candidly admitting it’s a “miracle” he lasted 18 years on the show.

Bruno revealed the news that he had been forced to choose between Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With The Stars – the US equivalent – which runs at the same time.

In previous years he had flown back and forth to appear on both. But Covid-19 and travel restrictions put paid to that.

He confessed in an interview with the Daily Mail: “There is no animosity, it was a mutual decision with both of us saying: ‘Listen, this is not going to work like it used to.’

“I just couldn’t do the flying any more. I don’t know how I survived that schedule. To be honest, it’s a miracle.

“I have no idea what it did to my health, don’t go there!”

Bruno Strictly star
Bruno said here was no animosity when he quit Strictly (Credit: SplashNews)

The former dancer and choreographer cited an example of the toll the crazy to and fro had on him.

“There was a moment in the middle of a run when I blanked. I did not know where I was or what I was doing. It only lasted a second, then I saw the audience looking at me and it all came back to me.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke reveals truth behind Bruno feud rumours

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? Will you be happy to see Bruno back on Strictly? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Bruno Tonioli Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Coronation Street's Roy is looking uncomfortable, and in a bubble, Griff is looking angry
Coronation Street receives over 100 Ofcom complaints over Roy Cropper scene
Harvey Sharon Coronation Street
How long is Will Mellor back in Coronation Street for as Harvey Gaskell?
Alex Scott partner
Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?
Frankie Bridge on Loose Women
Frankie Bridge fights back tears in honest Instagram post as she details eating disorder
Alex Scott smiling and wearing a hat
Is Alex Scott gay? Lioness has opened up on former footballer girlfriend
Summer holding her heart and looking upset in Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers: Summer loses the baby – but will she tell Mike and Esther?