It’s not good news for Strictly Come Dancing stars Ugo Monye and Greg Wise.

Bookies have predicted that they’re the hot favourites to be eliminated this week.

AJ Odudu has also slipped down the list of favourites, with another celebrity taking her place at the top of the betting leaderboard.

Could it be bad news for Greg and Karen on Strictly this weekend? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Bookies predict next to go

Bookmakers Betvictor has released the latest odds on which celebrities are most likely to win, and which could be shown the door this weekend.

And, although actor Greg Wise wasn’t the lowest-scoring celebrity last week, punters seem to think his dancing feet won’t survive another week.

As a result, he’s 15/8 favourite to leave.

While Wise wasn’t the lowest scoring celeb last week, he is one of the weaker dancers on the show.

Meanwhile, even after his impressive couple’s choice dance, Ugo Monye is also looking like a likely dance-off sure thing.

He has odds of 4/1 to exit this week.

A rep said: “Greg Wise is predicted to be up for elimination this weekend. While Wise wasn’t the lowest scoring celeb last week, he is one of the weaker dancers on the show.”

John and Johannes are the new favourites to win (Credit: BBC)

Who is tipped to win?

It’s all change at the top of the leaderboard – both on the BBC dance show at down the betting shop.

As a result of that fabulous paso, John Whaite is the new favourite to win the show with odds of 6/4.

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is second favourite at 7/4.

AJ has slipped to third favourite with odds of 4/1 of winning the show.

After that it’s a bit of a free for all, with Rhys Stephenson and Adam Peaty occupying fourth place with 14/1.

The rep added: “AJ Odudu’s reign at top of the leaderboard was short lived.

“John Whaite and Johannes Radebe’s Paso Doble scored a near perfect 39, which has made them the new favourite to win the glitterball trophy.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this Saturday (October 16) at 7pm.

