Bosses at BBC are said to be torn over what’ll happen with the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel next year.

And, according to reports, they now have a decision to make about how to handle temporary judge Anton du Beke when regular judge Bruno Tonioli returns after a year off.

Strictly bosses are said to be split over Anton du Beke and Bruno Tonioli (Credit: BBC)

Why hasn’t Bruno been on BBC Strictly?

Bruno was forced to miss this series of the BBC dance competition because of the pandemic.

The legendary choreographer usually commutes from his home in LA where he also appears on Dancing With the Stars.

Last year he appeared via video link but this year that was not viable.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton du Beke savaged by fans for ‘humiliating’ AJ Odudu

Instead he was replaced by Strictly’s longest serving professional dancer – Anton.

Now reports suggest bosses are going to have to choose between the pair.

Strictly bosses split over Anton du Beke and Bruno Tonioli

A source told The Mail on Sunday: “The BBC are in a real quandary here. Anton has been so loved and such a pro, so it seems wrong to get rid of him. It seems disloyal, but then it was Bruno’s job.

“It would be going a bit far to suggest there is a row going on, but there is certainly much divided opinion over what they want for next year’s show.”

The BBC has already announced Bruno’s return to the live Strictly tour.

However, the decision on the judging panel will not be made for some time yet.

Bruno has been a judge on Strictly since it began in 2004 (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood has come up with his own solution.

He wants to keep Anton – AND bring Bruno back – and have five judges on the panel.

Speaking to MailOnline, Craig said: “I’d love to see Anton stay on permanently and Bruno back.

Read more: Strictly fans terrified AJ Odudu will be eliminated over Dan Walker

“I think that would be good for all of us.

“Bruno adds something Anton can’t and vice-versa, if you look at it that way, so I think they’ve both got different opinions which I think is perfectly good.”

Craig added: “We could easily have five people on that panel.”

Who do you want on the Strictly judges panel next year?

ED! has contacted the BBC for a comment on this story.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!