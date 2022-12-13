Strictly: ‘Real reason’ group dance was pulled from results show

In latest Strictly news, the BBC has reportedly revealed why the pros’ group dance was pulled from yesterday evening’s show.

Viewers were left confused when a performance – which regularly opens the results episode – didn’t occur during Monday’s (December 12) programme.

And the omission seemed particularly bewildering as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman had previously teased one featuring a special guest.

Claudia Winkleman didn’t mention why there wasn’t a group performance (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly news update about ‘missing’ group dance

Co-hosts Claudia told viewers at the end of Sunday night’s semi-final: “Think of it as an early Christmas present.

“We’ll have a group number featuring our very own Craig [Revel Horwood].”

However, there was no group dance in the usual spot of the show’s opening moments.

And neither did one appear at any other point in the programme.

But a couple of pros still had the spotlight on them 15 minutes into the 40 minute episode.

Viewers expected to see Craig take part in a group dance (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice and Katya Jones involvement

That’s because pros Giovanni Pernice and Katya Jones took to the dance floor as guest Lewis Capaldi sang.

Their routine stunned fans – especially those who hold a lot of affection for Italian hunk Gio.

He later commented on Instagram he was a “happy Gio”.

Meanwhile, Katya commented on his post: “Such a pleasure to dance with you Giovanni, and with the magic of @lewiscapaldi ‘s voice it made it extra special.”

Additionally, many of Giovanni’s followers took the opportunity to remind him yet again how much they adore him and have missed him from the majority of the 2022 series.

“You have been so missed on the dance floor this year Giovanni, Strictly isn’t Strictly without you,” one admirer wrote.

Giovanni Pernice and Katya Jones still danced (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Viewers question ‘cut’ dance

Nonetheless, it was not explained why more pros weren’t on duty alongside Giovanni and Katya.

“Wonder why the group dance that they advertised featuring @CraigRevHorwood was not shown? #Strictly,” questioned one viewer on Twitter.

Another wrote: “#Strictly seems I’m not the only one querying the lack of group dance in the @bbcstrictly results show with @CraigRevHorwood. Advertised/pre-warned and then nothing. Feel cheated.”

And a third person speculated: “I guess the group dance with Craig was so bad that it had to be cut from the results show #Strictly.”

Lewis Capaldi still appeared as a musical guest, too (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly news: ‘Real reason’ for missing Strictly dance

However, according to The Sun, the routine was cut from the final edit of the show as a mark of respect for the three boys who died at Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull.

The pre-recorded dance is said to have featured Craig in drag as the Snow Queen and the other dancers as snowflakes.

A source is reported to have said: “Strictly knew they could not air the dance in light of the awful news from Solihull.

“Naturally everyone on the show agreed and the decision was made not to air the performance.”

A BBC spokesperson added to The Sun: “In light of tragic news events, we took the decision not to broadcast the group dance on this week’s results show.”

ED! has approached a representative for Strictly Come Dancing for comment.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final is on BBC One this Saturday, December 17, from 7.05pm.

