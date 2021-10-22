There is some good news and bad news for Strictly Come Dancing fans today (October 22).

The BBC show, currently pulling in viewers on Saturday nights, has revealed that judge Bruno Tonioli will be returning.

Former professional dancer Anton Du Beke stepped into the popular judge’s shoes amid all the COVID travel chaos.

But Bruno will be rejoining the judging panel, which also includes Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

Bruno is currently appearing on Dancing With the Stars (Credit: Splash)

Strictly news: When will Bruno rejoin the panel?

It’s bad news for those hoping to see him back on screens this year.

Bruno won’t be until January, when the show takes to the road, following the current series.

So at least Anton’s still got a job for a while.

The live arena tour will visit 33 venues around the UK during January and February 2022.

What did Strictly star Bruno say about returning?

Bruno is delighted to be returning in time for the tour and broke the news on The One Show last night.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be back on the judging panel for the Strictly Arena Tour for the first time in two years.

“I’ve missed my fellow judges, I’ve missed the glitz and glamour of the tour and I’ve missed the amazing audiences that come to see us all over the country. I hope you have missed me too.”

Bruno has been a judge on Strictly since it began in 2004 (Credit: BBC)

Bruno, 65, added: “I cannot wait to be back alongside Shirley, Craig, the celebs and the pros. The fans are really in for a treat. Next year’s arena tour is going to be simply fantastico.”

The live tour was cancelled this year due to the UK being under strict lockdown regulations.

Bruno has been over in the States where he appears on Dancing With the Stars.

But current travel regulations has meant he’s been unable to hop over the pond for Strictly and has missed the last two series.

Bruno has previously opened up about his sadness missing his UK judging duties.

He told The Sun: “I am so sad and frustrated, but there is nothing anyone can do.”

Anton has stepped into Bruno’s shoes (Credit: BBC One)

Anton got the seal of approval from Bruno though as he called him the obvious choice for the role.

But for now America has the pleasure of Bruno on DWTS where he works with another Strictly legend, Len Goodman.

Italian dancer and choreographer Bruno joined the show in series one, which aired in May 2004.

He stayed on the judging panel for 17 series, with Bruno appearing only via video link in series 18 due to the COVID travel restrictions.

