Strictly Come Dancing bosses have made a major rule change ahead of the final – and the news won’t go down well with a new COVID variant spreading.

With just two weeks until the grand finale, bosses have made a change to the rules to make it fairer on the contestants.

Up until now, any of the celebrities who caught COVID were give a week off to recover.

But now they will be immediately eliminated from the competition, a TV insider has claimed.

That means any of the favourites could miss out on the finale.

Strictly news: Stars told to be ‘extra careful’

With fears of the new Omicron variant growing, the celebs are being said to be taking extra precautions in hopes of winning the glitterball trophy.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Everyone was social distancing before. Now they’re being extra careful.”

Of course, a number of celebrities – and judges – have had to miss weeks because of the first this time around.

Craig Revel Horwood and Judi Love both contracted it and ended up missing a week.

Strictly: Dan Walker favourite for axe tonight

Meanwhile Dan Walker is the bookies favourite for the axe tonight.

BBC Breakfast host Dan, 44, has escaped elimination so far despite low scores.

However, according to the bookies, his time might just run out this week.

The latest odds released by online bookies Betfair reveal that Dan is 5/6 on to leave the competition.

In second place, CBBC star Rhys Stephenson – who narrowly avoided the axe last week – is 6/4.

Additionally, Bake Off champ John Whaite is 7/1.

A spokesperson said: “Despite his critics, Dan Walker continues to prove the doubters wrong by avoiding the dreaded bottom two on Strictly.

“However, he is the 5/6 favourite to get the boot in this weekend’s quarter-final.

“At the other end of the dance floor, Rose Ayling-Ellis remains the strong 1/5 favourite to waltz her way to the Strictly crown this year.”

Last night Dan avoided placing bottom of the leaderboard by just one point.

Instead AJ Odudu found herself at the bottom, with fans fearing she could get the chop instead of Dan.

And again the Strictly result has leaked on social media causing chaos once again.

