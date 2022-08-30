Former Strictly winner Artem Chigvintsev has shared some happy news.

He took to Twitter to share the first snaps from his wedding yesterday (Monday, August 29).

The 40-year-old pro dancer also had some exciting news to share with his fans and followers, too.

We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. @BellaTwins #NikkiBellaSaysIDo pic.twitter.com/N19PBE4VE6 — Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) August 29, 2022

Strictly news: Artem ties the knot!

Yesterday saw Artem take to Twitter to share a huge update with his 186.5k followers.

The former Strictly champ revealed that he and his partner, Nikki Bella, had tied the knot.

Artem then uploaded two pictures from their wedding.

In one, he and Nikki’s hands, wedding rings included, are seen.

In another, Artem and Nikki, with their backs to the camera, can be seen looking out at a stunning view of Paris.

“We said I DO,” Artem tweeted.

“Can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment,” he then added.

He then tagged his new wife and used the hashtag, #NikkiBellaSaysIDo.

Artem and Nikki got married over the weekend (Credit: E! Entertainment/YouTube)

Fans send their congratulations

Plenty of Artem’s followers took to the replies to send the former Strictly star their congratulations.

“Yes fave you deserve it,” one fan wrote.

I am so happy for you both.

“Yeah! Congratulations! I am so happy for you both. I have been rooting for you since day one.”

The fan continued, saying: “I saw the chemistry. Can’t wait to see the show.”

“Congratulations hope we get to watch it here in the UK,” a third commented.

“Can’t wait to watch the show! So happy for you both!” another wrote.

“Omg yay I feel like I’ve been waiting forever. Congratulations to you both,” a fifth said.

Artem and Nikki have been dating since 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

How did Artem and Nikki meet?

Nikki – a wrestler – and Artem first met when they were paired together on Dancing With the Stars in the States back in 2017.

They began dating in 2019 and got engaged in November 2019.

In January 2020, they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Nikki gave birth to their son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, in July 2020.

Matteo was at the Parisian wedding ceremony, as was Nikki’s twin sister, Belle.

It was previously expected that they would marry in late 2022.

It’s also hoped the series will be available for fans in the UK to watch.

