Former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard has been making news headlines today (October 16) over an apparent dig at Katie McGlynn.

The professional dancer said he didn’t “connect” with the Hollyoaks star – and doesn’t believe viewers did either.

AJ also branded her “cold”.

AJ Pritchard has branded Katie McGlynn as ‘cold’ after she left Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: What did AJ Pritchard say about Katie McGlynn?

Speaking to The Sun about her performance on Strictly, AJ said: “I don’t think we connected to Katie, I wanted to see her fly or cry.

“I wanted to see her being competitive and angry – and sometimes it felt cold.”

AJ, who quit Strictly in March 2020 and took up a role in Hollyoaks, did however praise her technical skills following last week’s dance off.

Katie and her partner Gorka Marquez were sent home after the judges chose to save Loose Women star Judi Love and Graziano di Prima.

AJ added: “I felt upset for her going home, I personally would have saved her because of the quality of the dance.”

Katie, who only survived two weeks in this year’s competition, has not reacted on social media to AJ’s comments.

Back to the day job

The actress has, however, told fans that she is back at work on the set of Hollyoaks.

Taking to Instagram, Katie – who plays Becky Quentin in the C4 soap – shared a picture of herself balancing up a ladder.

She is wearing a jolly Christmas onesie in the snap and appears to be hanging Christmas lights in Hollyoaks village.

Katie has captioned her photo: “Just a casual day at the office…”

Fans have been quick to comment, with one writing: “Be careful Katie! Much love.”

Another penned: “Be careful on that ladder!!”

A third told the actress: “Bit early to be helping put up the Xmas lights!”

Katie and Gorka were sent home last week (Credit: BBC)

Last week, Katie and Gorka found themselves in the dance off following Strictly Come Dancing’s Movie Week.

The pair danced an American Smooth to Cruella De Vil, from the latest 101 Dalmatians film Cruella.

But although Anton du Beke voted to save them, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse chose to save Judi and Graziano.

Feud rumours

Prior to their exit, Strictly pro Gorka addressed news reports that claimed he and Katie weren’t getting on behind the scenes.

After being saved from the dance off in week one, he said: “Thank you to everybody who voted and supported us it means the world, we’ll keep working hard and giving our best.

“And to those who think that we aren’t getting on keep thinking it.”

Katie and Gorka were in the dance off with Judi and Graziano (Credit: BBC)

However, viewers were left convinced that Katie threw shade over her Gorka when they were sent home a week later.

After learning their fate, Katie said: “Thanks so much for teaching me in your funny ways.

“We’ve had so much fun.”

One fan tweeted: “And that sums up really why you were two weeks in the bottom two. ‘His funny ways’ could mean anything.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight (October 16) at 7.10pm on BBC One.

