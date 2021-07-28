This year’s confirmed Strictly Come Dancing contestants will soon be all over the news, but what about the stars of series gone by?

Surely no one can forget James Martin‘s star turn on the show back in series three…

Or David Dickinson tripping the light fantastic in the first-ever season of the show…

Or indeed Carol Vorderman sidling up to pro Paul Killick for her rhumba in series two…

Except, with almost 250 celebrities taking to the dance floor since the show launched in 2004, some of Strictly’s most loved contestants have faded towards the back of our memory.

So here, ED! happily presents a memory refresher…

David Dickinson on the first series of Strictly with Camilla Dallerup (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly news: When did David Dickinson sign up?

The Bargain Hunt veteran needed no help with fake tan when he signed up for the show in May 2004.

One of the stars of the original series, he was teamed with Camilla Dallerup.

Who can forget his week one cha cha cha to Tom Jones’ Sex Bomb!

With a judges’ score of 16, we expect his pro partner Camilla Dallerup wishes she had!

He exited the competition in seventh place.

Carol Vorderman appeared on series two – how did we forget that?! (Credit YouTube)

Carol Vorderman in series two

The fact that the former Countdown star once graced the hallowed Strictly dance floor entirely slipped our mind.

Until we looked on YouTube and saw her sultry rhumba with long-forgotten pro Paul Killick.

They finished ninth in the competition, exiting the second series of 2004 (it took place in the autumn) in second to last place.

Jill Halfpenny on Strictly doing her jive (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly news: Jill Halfpenny and that jive

At the time of her season two appearance, Jill was starring in EastEnders.

However, it was her flicks and kicks for her iconic jive that will surely be lodged in the memory of the most die-hard Strictly fans.

The dance, with partner Darren Bennett, is – to this day – the highest-scoring jive ever in Strictly history.

The judges gave it a full 40 points, with Byker Grove favourite Jill scooping the glitter ball trophy.

James Martin was paired with Camilla Dallerup on the show in 2005 (Credit: YouTube)

Did James Martin really appear in Strictly?

Oh yes he did and – not only that – he was actually pretty good!

Chef James appeared in series three of Strictly in 2005.

He was teamed with Camilla Dallerup and went all the way to the final four.

Mark Ramprakash on Strictly with Bruce Forsyth and Karen Hardy (Credit: YouTube)

Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot with Mark and Karen

Cricketer Mark Ramprakash left Strictly series four viewers all Hot, Hot, Hot under the collar with his sizzling salsa.

However, the dance had a bit of a false start when pro dancer Karen Hardy became entwined with Mark’s mic.

They were allowed to restart the dance and he eventually went on to win the series.

Tom Chambers has gone on to develop his stage career after winning (Credit YouTube)

Strictly news: Tom Chambers

Tom went from soap star to Strictly champ when he was teamed with Camilla Dallerup in series six.

However, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that TV is where he made his name.

After winning Strictly, Tom turned his attention to the stage, appearing in musicals, plays and tours, with TV still in his sights but apparently very much on the back burner.

Now arguably more famous for his musical theatre skills, it seems Strictly really was one hell of a springboard for the one-time Holby City regular.

Hollywood came calling for hunky Ricky (Credit: YouTube)

From Strictly to Hollywood for Ricky Whittle

While Chris Hollins may have lifted the series seven glitter ball trophy, Ricky Whittle was arguably the show’s biggest winner.

The ex-Hollyoaks actor finished as runner-up in the 2009 series.

And it catapulted him across the Atlantic where he’s made a name for himself in the States.

Louis Smith first flexed his dancing muscles with partner Flavia (Credit: YouTube)

Carwash star Louis Smith

Long before he was The Masked Dancer’s Carwash, gymnast Louis Smith was paired with the gorgeous Flavia Cacace in series 10 of Strictly Come Dancing.

Almost a decade after winning the show, Louis had everyone fooled as he dressed up and showed off his dancing prowess for another set of TV judges.

How could we have forgotten just how special Louis’ twinkle toes were?!

Saucy Susanna went from Strictly to GMB (Credit: YouTube)

GMB queen Susanna Reid

Susanna was just pipped to the post by model Abbey Clancy in Strictly series 11 back in 2013.

Coming joint second with her partner Kevin Clifton, Susanna clearly impressed viewers at home and ITV bosses.

They promptly poached her from the Beeb the following spring to present their new show Good Morning Britain.

