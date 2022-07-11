Strictly dancer Aljaz Skorjanec smiles during outing
Strictly fans say same thing to Aljaz Skorjanec as he shares message about new dancers

Aljaz quit the show earlier this year

By Rebecca Carter

Following news of new Strictly dancers today, Aljaz Skorjanec has shared a touching message on Instagram.

Aljaz announced he was leaving Strictly Come Dancing in March after nine years.

On Monday (July 11), Strictly shared the news that four new professional dancers are joining the competition this year.

Strictly new dancers

Lauren Oakley, Carlos Gu, Vito Coppola, and Michelle Tsiakkas will complete the 2022 pro dancers line-up.

Following the news, Aljaz shared a message to the stars.

He said on Instagram: “Good luck to the new @bbcstrictly pros! Enjoy the magic.”

Strictly dancer Aljaz Skorjanec biting his lip on This Morning
Aljaz sent a message to the new Strictly dancers (Credit: ITV)

However, many of Aljaz’s fans said the same thing in response.

They insisted that the show “won’t be the same” without him.

One commented: “Won’t be the same without you.”

Another said: "Won't be the same without you."

A third added: “It’s not gonna be the same without you.”

Strictly dancer Aljaz Skorjanec smiles on tour
Aljaz announced in March that he was leaving Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Aw reconsider, come back.”

Back in March, Aljaz left fans gutted when he announced that he was leaving the BBC show.

He said in a statement: “It didn’t matter how many beautiful ballrooms I performed in during my competitive career, stepping onto the sacred Strictly floor was the most nervous I had ever been.

“A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last.”

He added: “The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.

“The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none.”

Meanwhile, Oti Mabuse also quit Strictly earlier this year.

She said in February: “I can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series.”

