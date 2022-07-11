Strictly fans say same thing to Aljaz Skorjanec as he shares message about new dancers

Following news of new Strictly dancers today, Aljaz Skorjanec has shared a touching message on Instagram.

Aljaz announced he was leaving Strictly Come Dancing in March after nine years.

On Monday (July 11), Strictly shared the news that four new professional dancers are joining the competition this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aljaž Škorjanec (@aljazskorjanec)

Strictly new dancers

Lauren Oakley, Carlos Gu, Vito Coppola, and Michelle Tsiakkas will complete the 2022 pro dancers line-up.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice kisses new Strictly pro dancer as he brands her his ‘leading lady’

Following the news, Aljaz shared a message to the stars.

He said on Instagram: “Good luck to the new @bbcstrictly pros! Enjoy the magic.”

Aljaz sent a message to the new Strictly dancers (Credit: ITV)

However, many of Aljaz’s fans said the same thing in response.

They insisted that the show “won’t be the same” without him.

One commented: “Won’t be the same without you.”

Another said: “Won’t be the same without you.”

A third added: “It’s not gonna be the same without you.”

Aljaz announced in March that he was leaving Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Aw reconsider, come back.”

Back in March, Aljaz left fans gutted when he announced that he was leaving the BBC show.

He said in a statement: “It didn’t matter how many beautiful ballrooms I performed in during my competitive career, stepping onto the sacred Strictly floor was the most nervous I had ever been.

“A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last.”

He added: “The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.

“The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none.”

Read more: Dame Deborah James’ poignant comment about her funeral revealed by close friend following her death

Meanwhile, Oti Mabuse also quit Strictly earlier this year.

She said in February: “I can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series.”

Will you miss Aljaz and Oti this year? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.