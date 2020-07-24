Strictly pro Neil Jones drops huge hint as he discusses line-up and 2020 start date

Strictly pro Neil Jones has opened up about the 2020 series.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain today (July 24), he was quizzed about this year's line-up, start date and audience rules.

Here's what he had to say...

Strictly pro Neil Jones appeared on GMB to discuss the 2020 series (Credit: ITV)

Neil Jones on Strictly 2020 line-up

Rumour has it that GMB host Adil Ray is taking part in Strictly this year.

But Neil didn't. confirm or deny the reports.

He told presenter Ranvir Singh: "We find out when you find out.

"We'll be in rehearsals and the line-up will be coming out. We genuinely have no idea!"

However, he did then appear to drop a hint by telling Adil to "get the practice in".

Something to tell us, Neil?

When asked about his ideal dance partner, he added: "I personally like, like Alex last year, a complete beginner with no bad habits whatsoever.

"It's a lot easier to dance with someone like that.

"Sometimes when they have a bit of training, it might be different to how you're going to dance together."

The Strictly pros are preparing to go into rehearsals (Credit: ITV)

Neil Jones on Strictly 2020 start date

Fans are desperate to find out when Strictly 2020 is starting.

Due to coronavirus, it is possible that this year's series may be delayed.

When asked for clarification, Neil said: "There's no start date yet.

"They're working really hard trying to do everything they can."

Neil went on to confirm that the professional dancers are about to start rehearsing for this. years series.

He added: "We are getting ready to go into rehearsals and lockdown again to make sure we're all isolated.

"We're going to have a couple of weeks on our own just to make sure we're all good, get tested, and then we'll be locked down all together just so we can work on all the pro dancer numbers.

"I believe we're all staying in the same hotel together doing all the group numbers making sure we're all healthy and we're all ready to go."

Is Adil Ray taking part in Strictly 2020? (Credit: ITV)

Neil Jones on new Strictly rules

Due to lockdown, it's unlikely there will be a live studio audience this year.

But Neil explained that the team are doing everything they can to make sure the show runs as smoothly as possible.

If a live audience is banned however, he insisted it wouldn't be problematic for the dancers.

He said: "As things change, they let us know, but if there's no audience, everything's fine.

"Most of the time we're so busy with our partners that we forget about the audience."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

