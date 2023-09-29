Nancy Xu reveals what really happened after Strictly accident left her bleeding: ‘Hope you’re okay’

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nancy Xu has revealed what really happened after she appeared to be suffering from an injury during the first live show.

The dancer left viewers worried when they spotted blood pouring from her neck on Saturday evening (September 23). She was later seen attempting to wipe it up with a tissue.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nancy Xu has addressed her injury (Credit: BBC)

Now she’s finally addressed the mystery, revealing the accident was caused by her earring.

She made the confession while appearing on Strictly: It Takes Two on Thursday (September 28) alongside her celebrity partner Les Dennis. Host Janette Manrara told Nancy she was “such a pro”, saying: “Such a pro, that through blood and sweat, luckily no tears, you carried on. Because there was a bit of an accident with your earring…”

Nancy then confirmed: “Yes it was just an earring,” before Les joked: “It wasn’t me. I didn’t do it!” Nancy continued: “I didn’t even feel it until they gave me a paper saying: ‘Nancy there’s blood.'”

She was seen with blood on her neck (Credit: BBC)

Nancy leaves fans concerned

Nancy and Les danced the tango to Don’t You Want me by The Human League. After the show, Nancy took to Instagram to comment on their routine. “That’s week one done,” she wrote alongside. “Hope we did bring a bit of smile on your face.”

However, she failed to mention what had happened to her neck, leaving her followers concerned. One wrote: “What happened to your neck, hope you are okay.” While another said: “Hope your neck is okay after it was bleeding xx.”

Others gushed that they were “proud” of the pair. “You definitely did, so proud of you guys,” one said. Someone else wrote: “Your dance made me smile. Les was so determined and focused.” A third added: “What an amazing job you two did!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy Xu Xi (@nancy_xuxi)

This weekend, Les and Nancy will be performing the samba. Opening up about how rehearsals are going, Nancy said: “The important thing for me is to see him smiling doing the dance. It’s an entertainment show, we want to see him enjoying it.”

Les has admitted he has imposter syndrome appearing on the BBC show. “I kind of go: ‘It’s out of my comfort zone, I shouldn’t be doing this,'” he said, before adding that he just wants to “brighten somebody’s day”.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is on BBC One this Saturday, September 30, at 6.20pm.

