Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova admits ‘tears’ over performance with Matt: ‘I lost myself’

Nadiya Bychkova of Strictly fame appeared on It Takes Two last night, and the dancer had a surprising confession to make.

The Ukrainian pro admitted that she was in tears following her performance with Matt Goss on Saturday night (October 8).

Matt and Nadiya were on It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Nadiya on It Takes Two

Last night’s episode of It Takes Two saw Matt and Nadiya make an appearance.

The duo were on to discuss last weekend’s performance, as well as their upcoming dance in week four.

Matt and Nadiya performed a Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun.

Speaking to Janette Manrara, Matt said of the dance: “I loved it. I felt very connected to the dance, and it was the first time I actually felt like a dancer.”

“It was a great feeling to execute her choreography,” he continued.

“Thankfully the British public saw the emotion and saw the dance and we’re still here,” he added.

Matt and Nadiya’s dance picked up just 21 points, putting them joint second from bottom on the leaderboard on the night.

However, the public saved them from the dreaded dance off, meaning they’ll live to see week four.

Nadiya opened up about the dance on yesterday’s show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Nadiya opens up

Nadiya then went on to say that she had cried during her dance with Matt on Saturday, admitting that she had lost herself in it.

“I lost myself in that dance dancing with him, I had tears in my eyes by the end of the dance, it was very emotional,” she said.

“I just love the song and we had such a great week last week with that dance, it just felt like everything came together,” she continued.

“It was emotional, but at the same time it was hope in the end, and we executed it beautifully. I just really enjoyed it.”

Matt then spoke about how the public keeping them on the show has boosted their spirits.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said.

Matt and Nadiya will be hoping for a better score this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Week four dances revealed

Tuesday (October 11) saw the week four dances revealed.

In a short video uploaded to their social media pages, Strictly announced which dances and songs the contestants would be performing to this week.

Matt and Nadiya will be performing a Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney this weekend.

Some viewers took to the comments and replies to react to the news.

“I’m completely here for the most incredible gentleman ever. Mr @mattgoss,” one fan tweeted.

“Come on Matt and Nadiya, can’t wait for your jive,” another said.

“Yay!! Can’t wait!” a third wrote.

“Looking forward to all the dances,” another commented.

“Can’t wait to see #teammattiya dance the #jive,” a fifth gushed.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday (October 15) at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

