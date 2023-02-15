Strictly couple in marriage bombshell amidst revelation about ‘starting a family’

Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have made a bombshell confession about marriage recently.

The pro dancers also revealed that they want to start a family together too at some point in the future!

Kai and Nadiya have spoken about their romance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington talk romance

Back in 2021, rumours of Kai and Nadiya’s romance were abound until they confirmed it some time later.

Now, almost two years on, the couple are talking about starting a family together.

The couple made the confession during a chat with OK! magazine ahead of their latest tour.

“Marriage is important to me. One day I would like to be a wife, and extend my family,” Nadiya said.

Kai was in agreement.

“It’s a future I want, too, absolutely. I would love to be a dad and one day be a husband and have a family. Ultimately, we’re not trying to start a family right now, but we are trying to create that family feeling among us and that’s important,” he said.

Nadiya and Kai are talking starting a family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kai and Nadiya on their romance

Kai and Nadiya then continued, discussing some of the rumours and headlines about their relationship.

“It wasn’t nice and we had some not nice headlines written about us. We just stuck together and said, ‘I want to be with you and we’re going to make it work,” Kai said.

Marriage is important to me. One day I would like to be a wife, and extend my family.

Kai and Nadiya also took the opportunity to quash some rumours.

They denied that they have already moved in together.

Nadiya explained that Kai and her daughter, Mila, have a “beautiful” relationship, but moving in together is a “big step”.

Kai dropped some big hints recently! (Credit: Channel 5)

Strictly stars Kai and Nadiya Bychkova drop engagement hints

Kai and Nadiya’s latest interview comes not long after Kai dropped some hints about getting engaged!

Their hinting came during an interview with The Sun.

Talking about their romance, Kai said: “We knew that it would come out and that it would be a big thing, so we kept it private for as long as we could, which was both annoying and exciting at the same time.”

He then said that he and Nadiya would go out in disguise sometimes to avoid being papped.

When asked about future plans, Kai said: “Listen, what can I say… we are very happy together and we don’t want this to end. Of course, we want to be together for life, so we will see where it goes.”

Read more: Strictly star Kai Widdrington slams ‘lie’ about Nadiya Bychkova romance as she admits ‘there’s a lot of pressure’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!