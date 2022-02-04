strictly stars nadiya bychkova and katya jones
Strictly: Nadiya Bychkova and Katya Jones hold hands amid ‘feud’ claims

The pair seemed to put on a united front

By Rebecca Carter

Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova and Katya Jones have appeared to hit back at ‘feud’ claims.

Reports had claimed that Katya was feeling ‘left out’ after Nadiya become the ‘hot topic’ of the Strictly tour due to the Kai Widdrington romance rumours.

A source alleged that Katya was telling friends she felt “jealous”.

However, Katya and Nadiya seemed to put on a united front following the claims.

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova
Nadiya spotted smiling and holding hands with Katya (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nadiya Bychkova and Katya Jones put on united front

In images obtained by the MailOnline, Nadiya and Katya were seen holding hands as they returned to their hotel following a tour show.

Read more: Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova shares touching family news

The pair both sported leather jackets as they seemed in high spirits.

On Friday, Nadiya and Katya enjoyed some downtime ahead of another show in Liverpool.

strictly star katya jones puts on united front with nadiya bychkova
Reports claimed Katya felt “jealous” about attention being on Nadiya (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It came after a source told The Sun: “Katya is used to being the one everyone is talking about on the show and has been struggling a bit this year.

“Nadiya has become the hot topic this tour, leaving Katya telling pals she is a bit jealous.”

Katya made headlines back in 2018 when she kissed her partner Seann Walsh while they danced together on the show.

At the time, she was married to fellow pro dancer Neil Jones and they later split in 2019.

strictly stars nadiya bychkova and kai widdrington
Romance rumours are surrounding Nadiya and Kai (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The insider added to The Sun: “She’s been spending lots of time with Neil recently because she knows it will get people talking again.”

ED! has contacted reps for Nadiya and Katya for comment.

Last month, romance rumours circulated online about Nadiya and Kai.

Nadiya has reportedly split from her fiancé, Slovenian footballer, Matija Skarabot.

Read more: Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington ‘confirm’ romance with kiss

Last weekend, photos emerged appearing to show Nadiya and Kai sharing a kiss at a hotel bar in Newcastle.

Nadiya and Kai have yet to address the rumours.

