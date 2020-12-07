Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse has left Twitter after she received online abuse.

The South African dancer, 39, issued a final message that urged fans to follow her ‘strictlykindness’ hashtag.

The move comes after fans accused her of being ‘drunk’.

Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse has left Twitter (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly star Motsi Mabuse say?

In a now-deleted tweet, Motsi said: “I’ve decided to leave Twitter!

“It’s been fun but I truly think with Instagram, Facebook and TikTok it’s enough social media.

“Please keep up my #strictlykindess hashtag! You know where to find me.”

She also issued the same message in her Instagram Stories.

Is Motsi drunk? Jamie and Karen were SO much better! #Strictly — Karyn M. Cooke (@KarynCooke) December 6, 2020

Is Motsi drunk? Paddle problems #Strictly — SPACE DOGS RADiO (@spacedogsradio) December 5, 2020

What did fans say about Motsi?

During the results show, Motsi decided to save JJ and Amy in the dreaded dance-off.

She also had problems with her paddle while scoring Maisie Smith’s jive.

Motsi reached for paddle but dropped it and struggled to pick it up again.

Ranvir’s Viennese Waltz also moved her to tears.

Is Motsi drunk? Jamie and Karen were SO much better?

These incidents didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

One asked: “Is Motsi drunk? Jamie and Karen were SO much better?”

“Motsi is drunk,” another stated.

Finally, a third said: “She’s been slurring her words and dropping paddles.”

Motsi was accused of being too loud (Credit: AEDT / SplashNews.com)

Is the Strictly judge too loud?

Motsi has had an up-and-down series.

The dancing star had to make a last-minute dash to her home in Germany after a break-in at her dance school.

That meant she had to self-isolate on her return to the UK and had to miss two shows.

Anton Du Beke took over in her place.

After she returned, fans criticised her and claimed she was too loud.

One said: “I forgot the screech of Motsi’s voice. Chalk down blackboard. Much prefer Anton. #Strictly.’

