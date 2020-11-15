Strictly Come Dancing star Max George has become the show’s latest casualty.

In a week that saw Nicola Adams and Katya Jones leave the line-up, The Wanted star was booted out of the competition by the judges.

Max had found himself in the bottom two alongside EastEnders actress Maisie Smith.

He and pro partner Dianne Buswell then had to take part in the dreaded dance off.

Strictly star Max George has danced his last dance with Dianne (Credit: BBC)

Where was Max George on the Strictly leaderboard last night?

Last night (November 14), the nine remaining couples danced live for the fourth time this series.

Max was placed third from bottom by the judges after his American Smooth earned him 20 points.

Read more: Anton Du Beke tells Strictly bosses he wants ‘permanent judging role’

Maisie was higher up the table, placed fifth with her partner Gorka Marquez.

However, perhaps viewers took exception to Max’s swearing, which aired before the watershed on Saturday night.

As he finished his dance with Dianne, Max was clearly pretty pleased with his dance.

He was heard to exclaim: “F**king get in!”

The judges placed him third from bottom on the leaderboard and then voted him off (Credit: BBC)

Max apologises

Host Claudia Winkleman apologised, and Max himself took to Instagram to offer an apology also.

He thanked fans for their kind comments about the dance and added: “Apologies by the way if I may have let out a bad word.

Hope I didn’t offend anyone and hope the dance didn’t offend anyone either.

“It was just in the moment and I do apologise for that. Hope I didn’t offend anyone and hope the dance didn’t offend anyone either.”

Despite his apology, it appears the judges weren’t keen on the star’s fancy footwork.

Read more: Prince Harry’s surprise Strictly appearance delights viewers

Both Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke voted for Max to leave the show.

Only Shirley Ballas was on side and opted to save The Wanted singer.

This has caused some viewers to speculate that Shirley doesn’t like Maisie…

Shirley doesn't like Maisie #Strictly — Caroline Taylor (@Cetr40Taylor) November 15, 2020

Here we go again with Shirley. Hating on the talented young girls and lusting after the young men. #Strictly — Cath Proctor (@ackpro) November 15, 2020

WOW😡 no surprise there ofc you would of saved max and Dianne I think we all knew that Shirley you’ve made sure we all know that you don’t like Maisie #Strictly — Leah Allen (@leahallen77) November 15, 2020

However, Shirley could not have been more positive about Maisie last weekend so this theory doesn’t hold much water.

All change on Strictly this weekend

It was all change on Strictly this weekend, in a week that saw Nicola and Katya leave the competition after the pro dancer tested positive for coronavirus.

Motsi Mabuse didn’t appear on our screens either.

She had to make an emergency dash back to Germany after her dance studio was broken into.

Anton Du Beke filled her seat on the panel.

It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal was also isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of the result.