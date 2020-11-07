Strictly Maisie Smith and HRVY
TV

Strictly: Maisie Smith adds fuel to romance rumours with HRVY

The actress hinted a romance could be on the cards in the future

By Julia Hunt

Strictly star Maisie Smith has insisted that she and fellow contestant HRVY are just friends despite all the romance rumours, but he could be her boyfriend in the future!

The pair have been romantically linked for weeks, but Maisie has now set the record straight by saying they aren’t an item – for now at least.

She told The Sun: “Not right now. He is a beautiful-looking guy.

“But I have only seen him for a couple of hours a week so I am still enjoying getting to know him.

“I don’t know what would happen in the future, but for now we are getting along really well as friends.”

Maisie Smith leaving Strictly rehearsals
Maisie Smith has confirmed Strictly co-star HRVY isn’t her boyfriend… yet (SplashNews)

The rumour mill starting buzzing before this year’s series of the BBC show even started.

EastEnders actress Maisie sparked rumours after she left a flirty comment on a picture of the singer in his pants.

Then fans claimed to have picked up on a spark between her and HRVY.

What has HRVY said about Maisie?

HRVY also referred to his fellow contestant as “beautiful” in his column for OK! magazine.

“Maisie really is so lovely and beautiful,” wrote the YouTube star, 21.

“She’s a really good friend of mine and I think she is an amazing dancer.

“Not a lot can really happen between us because we have to be two metres apart, but I am a little excited to see how things blossom.”

HRVY on Strictly
HRVY and Janette Manrara (Credit: BBC)

But he kept his cards close to his chest when he was quizzed about his feelings on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two.

Host Zoe Ball asked about the rumours and HRVY, looking coy, just sidestepped it and said how talented Maisie was.

Strictly is often the launchpad for new romances, with Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton among the most recent couples to have found love on the show.

There is also the so-called ‘Strictly curse’, which has seen many relationships crash and burn because Strictly stars have fallen for people they have met on the dancefloor.

However, the curse is less likely to strike this year amid the restrictions and guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

