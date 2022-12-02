Strictly Come Dancing make-up queen Lisa Armstrong has revealed that a telly favourite has been terrorising her.

And she’s so fed up of it that she is desperately trying to work out ways of wreaking her revenge.

Over the past few weeks, Catchphrase funnyman Stephen Mulhern has left her feeling fearful after pulling a series of wicked practical jokes.

“Stephen has been pranking me lately, it’s his new thing,” she told Entertainment Daily.

“He’s always been a bit of a devil like that, to be honest with you. There’s always something up his sleeve. But I feel like he’s completely ramped it up the couple of months.”

Lisa Armstrong has been working on Strictly for 14 years now (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly favourite Lisa Armstrong on Stephen’s campaign of terror

Over the past couple of weeks, he’s scared her out of her skin by sounding a loud horn at her as she walked into a room.

He also had her screaming in fear when she found a wax likeness of his head floating in her toilet.

And he pulled that age-old trick of asking her to write something with an exploding pen.

“I’m living on a knife edge,” Lisa – who is nominated for Best TV Expert in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2022 – told us.

I’ve got to think of something good to get my revenge but he’s always one step ahead!

“Every time I come out of the toilet, I’m peering around the corner because I’m just worried about what’s going happen.

“Like he might jump out on you or blast you with a horn or something. So I’m constantly suspicious.”

She then added: “This is the bloody problem. He’s got all the gadgets and the gizmos.

“Because he’s a magician and I’ve worked with him for about 16 years he always likes to try out tricks every now and then so I fall into it.”

But Lisa says she’s finally had enough and plans to get her own back on the mischievous scamp, but admits it won’t be easy!

“I’ve got to think of something good to get my revenge but he’s always one step ahead!”

Lisa loves that we’re back together this week! @lisaAmakeup pic.twitter.com/tL2DXfyAQJ — Stephen Mulhern (@StephenMulhern) November 8, 2022

Close pals with Stephen and Alan Carr

Of course, the beef between Lisa and Stephen is all just a bit of fun, as the pair of them have become very close over the years.

“Stephen and I live locally, so we socialise and meet up for a Sunday roast and go over to each other’s houses and stuff,” she said.

“We’re really good friends.”

She’s also great pals with TV funnyman Alan Carr, who is one of her other regular clients.

“I see both of the guys outside of work and we hang out together,” she said.

“I was doing a show with Al all over the country recently, and we headed off a day early so we could go hang out together.

“We went to the spa and then had dinner and enjoyed hilarious journeys all around the country. The boys are both brilliant.”

Lisa Armstrong is looking forward to Christmas with her boyfriend James (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa Armstrong on getting recognised

This year, marks Lisa’s 14th year on Strictly.

And, with various appearances on TV under belt on shows such as Steph’s Packed Lunch, she has become accustomed to appearing in the media and getting recognised in the street.

“I love doing what I do. I love the Steph show, it’s really fun and I want to do more of that in the future,” she said.

“When I was in Blackpool recently, I came down to breakfast to get myself a cup of tea and a lady said: ‘Hey Lisa, good luck tonight on Strictly, hope you have a great time.’ Things like that are always nice, aren’t they.

“Then when I was out with Alan Carr in Brighton, a lady with her little daughter said: ‘I’ve just told my daughter you’re the make-up artist on Strictly and Maisie Smith was her favourite. Can you have a picture?’

“And that’s also really nice. Just to have that recognition and to hear so many different people love the show and love what you’re doing. It’s always a nice feeling.”

Press intrusion and being pursued by men in cars

However, the attention she received around the time of her split from TV superstar Ant McPartlin means she is now regularly trailed by the paps.

“The attention can be annoying,” she explained.

“When I’m out in a work environment like Strictly, you expect the paps to be around as all the celebs are there. So, if we’re en mass in Blackpool, it’s a given that photographers will be there.

“It’s just what happens because the show is such a spectacular, such a big show that people want to see parts of it.”

She added: “But when I’ve had people sitting outside the house and then following me when I’m walking the dog, I find that a very intrusive.

“Especially when you don’t know who they are. I get cars of men following me around as you’re getting on with your day-to-day life.”

Lisa’s family Christmas with boyfriend James

Now in happily a relationship with James Green, life couldn’t be better for Lisa and she said she is looking forward to a big family Christmas when she can finally relax.

However, she admits she won’t rely on her handsome beau to help prepare Christmas dinner – she has her mum down to help instead.

“I haven’t even really thought about Christmas yet, we’ve been so busy,” she said.

“But this year it’ll be a quiet family Christmas just at home. I just want to relax. My other half won’t be doing the cooking – me and my mum probably will.

“She’ll come to me this year and we’re just going to have a quiet Christmas and then I’ll see all the rest of the family on Boxing Day. We will just chill.”

No doubt she’ll be sitting down to watch the Christmas Day episode Strictly, which this year features the likes of Nicola Roberts and Larry Lamb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Armstrong (@lisaarmstrongmakeup)

Best TV Expert nod in the ED! Awards 2022

Lisa said she’s not surprised that Strictly Come Dancing is up for ED!’s Best Entertainment Show and that the four judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke – are battling it out for the Best TV Judge accolade.

However, she is very surprised that she has been picked out to be one of the final nine Best TV Experts alongside Dr Ranj, Alice Beer, Martin Lewis and more.

“I’m really shocked to be honest. I’ve been doing my job a long time and I’m lucky the shows that I work on are really popular. It’s really a bit overwhelming and totally flattering as I’m not front of house.

“That said, I do get a lots of people on my social media commenting on how amazing a certain make-up look was or how great a hairstyle was and how it made the dance.

“But I have to say me and my artists are just part of a huge team of set designers, lighting people, costume designers who make the whole thing come together.”

Lisa Armstrong admits Strictly judge Anton ‘is my favourite’

While she’s modest about her own nomination, she admits that she wants Anton du Beke to win Best TV Judge.

“He has to be my favourite. I love him. Everybody loves him.

“I’ve worked with Anton since I started the show 15 years ago and I personally do his make-up every week.

“So I would feel really bad if I didn’t pick Anton. Of course I love the others. But if I have to pick one, I have to go and be loyal with Anton.”

However, she also thinks Craig is legend on the judging panel – even though he is a lot softer than he used to be.

But she thinks she knows why.

“I love Craig to bits. I love his facial expressions. But he can’t always be mean because if the dancers are doing well, like a lot of them are, he can’t always find something to critique them about.

“I mean, look at Fleur [East]. You can’t say anything about her level of dancing, especially for a non-professional.

“So there’s no way he can kind of do that. But I do love his facial expressions and I do think he brings a lot to the show. You need that character on the show.”

Strictly is on tonight (December 2) on BBC One at 8pm.

