OPINION: Credit where it’s due, Strictly – this year’s line-up is a Bobby Dazzler!

Strictly season is almost upon us – hurrah! – and this year’s line-up is, in the words of cult hero David Dickinson, a Bobby Dazzler!

In fact, I’d go so far as to say it’s the BBC One series’ best line-up yet – and I’d expect nothing less as it heads into its 21st year full of glitz, glamour and game celebs ready to get their sequin on!

With the pro dancer rehearsals underway, the class of 2023 aren’t the only ones keen to get started – here at ED! we’re bursting with excitement and can’t wait for launch night!

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach is taking part in this year’s show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing class of 2023 – best line-up yet?

The likes of Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach, Adam Thomas and Angela Rippon are lining up to slip into the show’s sequins this year alongside Paralympian Jody Cundy, musical theatre star Layton Williams and newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

And, while some haters have taken to Twitter – sorry Elon, X – with the usual “never heard of them” moan, I have two words for you: Hamza Yassin.

People are different, the world is changing, and it’s so great that Strictly reflects this with such a diverse cast.

The BBC wildlife cameraman was a virtual unknown this time last year and he went on to win the show with pro partner Jowitz Przystal – herself a newcomer to the show. Strictly opens doors and introduces us not only to new dance steps but new household names. So keep an open mind licence fee payers!

I can’t wait to further acquaint myself with the class of 2023 – although I must admit that, at the moment, I’m already a little biased and have picked my early winner. Yes, my heart belongs to that little Bobby Dazzler himself, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

We’ve already picked our favourite – Bobby Brazier! (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier for the win!

I was beyond chuffed when his name was announced. Despite being a relative newcomer to the world of showbiz, one look at Twitter and ED!’s socials shows that many, many EastEnders fans feel the same. He seems like an entirely loveable chap – much like his late mum Jade Goody. And fans of the Big Brother icon are already taking to social media to say they’re 100% sure she’d be proud of him.

Of course, there have already been the usual “fix” moans – most notably when Adam Thomas and Layton Williams were announced. Adam’s wife is a dance teacher and Layton is a musical theatre star. But those taking part in Strictly in the past have said time and time again that ballroom and Latin are different to anything any of the stars have encountered before, so give them a break.

Zara McDermott is the show’s first-ever Love Island contestant (Credit: BBC)

All-inclusive Strictly line-up

After same-sex partnerships in years gone by, this year Layton has reportedly asked the costume department to switch up his look to include dresses. While I hate to think what some fuddy-duddy viewers will have to say about that, I only see it as a thoroughly good thing.

People are different, the world is changing, and it’s so great that Strictly reflects this with such a diverse cast.

There are soap stars, DJs, presenters, a newsreader, a Paralympian and the first-ever Love Island star taking part. There are contestants of different abilities, different ethnicities and ages that range from 20 to 78. And they’ll all come together and form one great big Strictly family.

Each and every year the show makes me want to get up and dance round my living room, and I don’t expect things will be any different this year (apologies in advance to my long-suffering husband!).

The BBC has done itself proud with the line-up this year. Credit where it’s due Strictly, the class of 2023 look set to make this series a cracker.

Now please hurry up and announce the couplings and launch date already!

