Strictly star ‘rubbing up co-stars the wrong way’ amid advantage claims: ‘It goes against the spirit of the show’

Strictly star Layton Williams is reportedly “rubbing up co-stars the wrong way” amid claims the actor has an advantage in the competition.

The star scored 36 points for his dance with Nikita Kuzmin on Saturday (October 28).

Tension between Strictly star Layton Williams and co-stars?

Over the weekend, Strictly star Layton and his dance partner Nikita performed a tango to the tune of Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire.

They picked up 36 points from the judges, with all four on the panel giving them a score of 9 each.

However, it’s now been reported that Layton’s Strictly co-stars aren’t happy with just how good the star is. The last time Nikita and Layton scored anything under 37 was in Week Four.

Layton has much experience dancing in the past, having performed as Billy Elliott when he was younger. He was also in the theatrical production of Everyone’s Talking About Jamie.

Strictly stars unhappy with Layton

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, a Strictly insider has revealed that some of Layton’s co-stars are unhappy with how good the Bad Education star actually is.

“Of course, there have always been dancers of different standards on Strictly, that’s part of the show’s greatness,” the insider said.

“But this is ridiculous, he is as good or even better than his professional partner. There is such an uneven playing field here that it is impossible for any of the other contestants to have a chance of winning, even if the viewers do enjoy watching a celebrity’s journey,” they then continued.

Layton’s experience anger co-stars?

“While there might not be a rule that professional dancers can’t take part, it absolutely goes against the spirit of the show. Look at someone like Krishnan Guru-Murthy, he has built up a huge fan base and is wonderful to watch, and Angela Rippon. But they are blown out of the water each week by someone who is a professional dancer,” they then added.

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Layton is not the first person with ‘dance experience’ to have appeared on Strictly, it would be near impossible to find a cast of 15 celebrities who have no previous dance experience as many actors and pop stars go to stage school. He has never been trained in Latin and Ballroom and was booked because he has a fantastic personality. He absolutely deserves a place on the show as much as anyone.”

The BBC declined to comment when approached by ED.

Strictly continues on Saturday, November 4 at 7.05 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

