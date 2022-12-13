Tess Daly on latest Strictly Come Dancing results
TV

Strictly viewers issue complaint over results show as they spot something ‘missing’

What happened?

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left gutted by the latest major change in the results night show on Monday night.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly opened the show, which immediately signaled a big alteration to the usual schedule.

A choreographed dance performed by Strictly’s professional dancers normally happens at the start of every show.

However, one failed to take place on Monday evening, and viewers were quick to notice the change.

As a result, some even took to social media to ask what had happened to the segment.

Claudia and Tess opening up the latest Strictly results show
Claudia and Tess opened the latest Strictly results show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing latest: Viewers baffled over lack of group dance

One fuming fan tweeted: “I’m sure we were promised a group dance in the results show…where did it go?!? Surely there is an unwritten rule that we get at least one group dance every weekend in either one of the shows?! #Strictly #ItTakeTwo #ShortChanged.”

“Wait where the [bleep] was the group dance with Craig? It’s the main reason I tuned in? #strictly,” hit back a second BBC viewer.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Another said: “No pro dance?!? What the hell #Strictly.”

Meanwhile, a fourth ranted: “I thought we were getting a pro dance tonight?”

“I was expecting at least 3 pro dances to fill the programme, but nothing so far, good lord,” complained a fifth angry fan.

Midway through the programme, singer Lewis Capaldi sang as Giovanni Pernice and Katya Jones danced.

However, it seems viewers wanted to see an opening group dance.

At the end of Sunday night’s semi-final, Claudia told viewers: “Think of it as an early Christmas present, we’ll have a group number featuring our very own Craig [Revel Horwood].”

Meanwhile, it was yet another action-packed show ahead of this weekend’s finale.

Will Mellor and Fleur East ended up in the dance-off, and the majority of judges chose to send home the actor.

Following his loss, Will told viewers that he was incredibly proud of his journey in the competition.

Will Mellor and Nancy on latest Strictly results show
Strictly Come Dancing viewers rushed to social media to air their complaints after a professional dance failed to take place (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor on leaving the competition

“I’ll take whatever I have learned from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think,” he said.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to get anywhere near this and I am so proud of what we have achieved but also everybody who has voted for me, who has supported me, the messages I’ve had from my local community, and children.”

“Thank you all so much, we really, really appreciated every bit,” added the Two Pints actor.

His dance partner, Nancy Xu, added: “I want to thank everyone who works on the show, it’s an incredible show, I’ve had such an amazing journey. The support from the whole team is just phenomenal. I’m proud of the partnership, we’ve had such an amazing journey together.”

“I really wish I could make more memories with you and your family,” she added.

Read more: Will Mellor makes heartwarming confession about Strictly ‘dream’ as he admits ‘worry’ over his mum

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday November 17 at 7:05pm on BBC One.

YouTube video player

Were you left upset by the latest Strictly Come Dancing results show? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

BBC One Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Joni smiling, Ben Shephard on game show Tipping Point
Tipping Point contestant under fire for behaviour during final
Chas looking annoyed and Gabby looking annoyed in Emmerdale
Is Emmerdale on tonight? Here is this week’s schedule
Shirley Ballas gives Strictly feedback to Will Mellor
Shirley Ballas hits back following backlash from Strictly viewers over her behaviour last night
Martin Lewis and LadBaby during interviews
Martin Lewis makes huge announcement ahead of ‘tough winter’
James Jordan on Loose Women, Helen Skelton and Gorka on Strictly
Strictly stars Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez ‘didn’t deserve 10s in semi-final,’ says former star
Zara Tindall smiling during royal service and Boy George in I'm A Celeb exit interview
Boy George reveals remark he made to Zara Tindall after I’m A Celeb exit: ‘This is usually an insult from me’