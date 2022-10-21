Strictly fans stunned over Amy Dowden’s ‘Kat Slater’ outfit for this weekend’s show

In latest Strictly news, Amy Dowden is being given an EastEnders-themed outfit for Saturday’s show.

Amy and her partner, James Bye, are performing the foxtrot to the EastEnders theme tune this weekend.

The outfits for this weekend’s show were previewed on It Takes Two last night and fans were immediately taken by the look given to Amy.

“This is for Amy, she’s EastEnders, Kat Slater vibes. We’re mixing really strong, clashing colours and animal print because it really reflects the EastEnders wardrobe,” said Strictly’s wardrobe boss.

Janette Manrara previewed Strictly’s outfits on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly latest

“I love the top, it’s so pretty off-the-shoulder,” replied Janette Manrara.

“I feel like Kat might have an off-the-shoulder, wouldn’t she?” added Strictly boss.

Viewers took to Twitter after seeing the gown to share their excitement over Kat Slater being paid tribute to on the show.

“A Kat Slater vibes foxtrot gown is just incredible #itt #ItTakesTwo,” said one viewer.

A second questioned: “A Kat Slater ballgown? #ItTakesTwo.”

“OMG they are giving Amy a Kat Slater outfit for Saturday #EastEnders,” remarked a third fan.

Amy and James appeared on Lorraine yesterday, where they opened up about their forthcoming performance.

“This is so special because James has been in the show for so many years, but also many of the cast have been on Strictly as well,” said Amy.

“We’ve gone for a bit of drama and emotion and obviously the content of the foxtrot,” she said.

James Bye and Amy Dowden appeared on Lorraine this week (Credit: ITV)

James Bye on his nerves

She went on to add that she’s feeling the pressure to make “the best routine possible because I know how important it is to James as well”.

“Honestly, I can’t wait for Saturday. Normally you get nervous, but this week I am really excited,” James added. “I know it’s amazing. I can’t tell you how honoured I am to be representing EastEnders in such an iconic year and to be doing something that has never been done on Strictly before.”

Elsewhere, James went on to add that he still feels nervous about hitting the dance floor in front of the UK public each week.

“The nerves are always going to be there, but what happens is I think you get a bit more confident each week and you feel more excited, so for me I am just enjoying it more and more,” he added.

Meanwhile, Strictly pro dancer Amy tied the knot over the summer.

Amy and her fiancé, Ben, tied the knot in a ceremony on the Gower Peninsula in South Wales.

They had been engaged since New Year’s Eve 2017.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, this Saturday (October 22) from 6:40pm.

