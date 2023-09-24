Strictly Come Dancing fans are desperate for Kevin Clifton to return – to the judging panel!

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton won the hearts of viewers after scooping the glitterball trophy with Stacey Dooley in 2018.

Now the 40-year-old dancer, who shares a baby with girlfriend Stacey, has been backed in a Betfair Casino poll to return to the show – in a judging role!

Could Kevin Clifton make a return to Strictly Come Dancing? (Credit: ITV)

Strictly fans are desperate for Kevin to return

Fans of the show were asked: “Who would you like to see as a new judge on Strictly Come Dancing?” In good news for the current panel of Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas, the majority (27%) are happy for things to stay as they are.

However, of the people who do want things to change, Kevin’s name came out on top as 14% of voters wanted him to take up a seat on the judging panel. Not only that but girlfriend Stacey doesn’t trail too far behind, with 12% of people polled wanting to see her on the judging panel.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice also got a mention – with 11% and 10% of the vote respectively. Janette Manrara also nabbed 10% of the votes. Her husband Aljaz Skorjanec was next up, in seventh place, with 9% of the vote.

Strictly veteran Pasha Kovalev took eighth place with 8% of the votes. Current pro Katya Jones was also on 8%. Meanwhile, 7% of respondents want to see Gorka Marquez join the judging panel.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton ended up winning the series in 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

Kevin’s heading to panto

However, Strictly fans might be disappointed as it seems Kevin is heading in a different direction following his ballroom exit. This Christmas, he’ll be heading to the theatre to star as Abanazar in Aladdin in panto.

He said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. This will be my first-ever pantomime, and I’m so excited that I get to play the baddie! It’ll be totally different from anything I’ve done before, and I can’t wait to revel in all the boos and hisses.”

Strictly returns next Saturday (September 30) on BBC One at 6.20pm.

