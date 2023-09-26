Strictly favourite Kevin Clifton confirmed for big return following shock exit

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has been confirmed for a new project following his shock exit three years ago. The pro dancer and Strictly favourite’s return was announced during Strictly: It Takes Two last night.

Kevin quit Strictly in early 2020, leaving the show’s fans shocked. He did so to pursue other aspects of his professional career.

However, when he does return to the show, he won’t be doing so as one of the dancers. But when – and how – will Kevin be returning to Strictly?

Kevin Clifton is returning to Strictly (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Kevin Clifton confirmed for Strictly return

News of the Strictly icon’s comeback was dropped during last night’s episode of Strictly: It Takes Two (airing Monday, September 25). This came as choreography expert Joanne Clifton announced that she would be temporarily stepping back from the role.

Joanne’s brother, Kevin, will be stepping in to serve in choreography corner while she tours the country in Shrek The Musical.

Breaking the news to the nation, new It Takes Two host Fleur East said: “Choreography corner is a family affair this year isn’t it, Joanne?”

To which Joanne replied: “Yes it’s someone called Kevin, dunno if you know him, he came second in 2016 when I won.”

Kevin danced with journalist – and now girlfriend – Stacey Dooley on the show (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Kevin Clifton returns following Strictly departure

Joanne was crowned champion in 2016, dancing with BBC presenter Ore Oduba, leaving her brother in second place. However, he and now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley later won the competition in 2018.

They announced that they had begun dating in 2019. This January, Kevin and Stacey welcomed their daughter Minnie into the world.

Kevin left Strictly in early 2020, leaving the show’s fans distraught. Since his departure, he has starred in a number of stage musicals, including Singing in the Rain and Strictly Ballroom.

Fans have long hoped to see him return to the show, with many demanding that he return as judge.

Strictly: It Takes Two returns to BBC Two at 6.30 pm on Tuesday, September 26.

