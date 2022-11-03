Kaye Adams makes sad confession about Strictly stint: ‘I couldn’t cope’

Strictly star Kaye Adams has made a confession that she “couldn’t cope” when discussing the competition.

Whilst chatting to Fleur East and Vito Coppola on Loose Women, Kaye commended Fleur on her strength of character during last week’s dance-off.

Singer and radio host, Fleur, and her Italian dancer partner landed in the bottom two following the show’s Halloween special last week. As reported previously, fans were left fuming. However, they managed to impress the critics and remain in the show.

Kaye Adams could not cope with the pressure of the dance-off (Credit BBC)

Kaye Adams on Strictly

Panellist Kaye admitted: “I found the dance-off overwhelming, I couldn’t cope with it.”

She then went on to compliment Fleur stating: “I so admire you.”

She also said: “If you have not been there you don’t know how scary it is.”

Fleur could relate to Kaye’s admission and she stated: “As soon as you find yourself in the dance off, you think I have got to do all that again!”

Kaye and her dancing pro partner Kai Widdrington were the first couple to leave the show. After a dance-off with Matt Goss, 54 and his partner, Nadiya Bychkova, 33, Kaye was sent home.

Speaking to host Tess Daly after the elimination, Kaye admitted she did “make mistakes”.

Fans on Twitter flocked to support her.

One claimed: “Gutted you left Kaye! I thought you tried your hardest and was so looking forward to seeing you progress.”

Another fueled the fire by stating: “What a shame! I agreed with Shirley [Ballas]. You had SO much more to give. Not fair.”

This is not the first time Kaye has aired her disappointment.

The 59-year-old took to Instagram to voice her feelings and stated: “Definitely feeling a rollercoaster of emotions, but not an ounce of me regrets having done it!”

Her Strictly comrades, including Helen Skelton and Kym Marsh, were quick to congratulate her on her performance on Instagram.

And Matt, her competitor in the dance-off, gushed: “You are already incredibly missed so much! For me it was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever done…

“Doing something called a dance-off with somebody you really care for.”

Who’s left in the competition?

After Strictly Come Dancing‘s Halloween Week went down a storm with viewers at home last weekend, it’s time to see who is stilllllll dancing!

Hamza is the current favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Sadly, last week marked EastEnders star James Bye’s final dance as he found himself at the bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard, and was later sent home.

However there are still plenty of celebrities strutting their stuff including Will Mellor, Kym, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Ellie Taylor, Molly Rainford, Tony Adams MBE, Hamza Yassin, Helen and of course… Fleur!

