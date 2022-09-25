Strictly fans stunned by Kaye Adams’ dramatic transformation: ‘Did not recognised you!’

Strictly Come Dancing fans are stunned by Kaye Adams’ dramatic transformation.

The Loose Women star took to the dance floor last night for the first time live – and wowed with her different look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaye Adams (@kayeadamsofficial)

While most fans know her from Loose Women, Kaye went from anchor and television presenter to glamorous ballroom star.

She was dancing with partner Kai Widdrington.

And fans were impressed with her transformation.

One said: “You look absolutely stunning!!! Relax, let yourself go and enjoy!! Good luck we are rooting for you!!”

A second said: “You look stunning.”

A third said: “You look stunning and you can dance beautiful lady. Well done.”

Strictly fans wowed by Kaye’s transformation

Another added: “OMG Kaye did not recognised you.”

A fifth said: “Absolutely gorgeous Kaye, have a fantastic evening and enjoy every moment.”

However Kaye was dealt a blow by fans ahead of last night’s show when they predicted she would be the first to go home.

Speaking on Lorraine this week, Kaye revealed she hopes she can stay for a few weeks.

However she said: “I am a better dancer now than I was eight days ago, but that doesn’t mean I am any good.”

And that hasn’t fuelled fans’ theories that she will be the first out.

One said: “Going to put it out there now: Fleur East is my winner and I think Kaye Adams will be first out based on first dance only. #Strictly.”

A second said: “#Strictly predictions based on group dance Fleur, Tyler [West], Kym [Marsh], Helen [Skelton] and maybe Molly [Rainford] to get to the semis. Kaye or Tony [Adams] to go out first.”

However a third said: “Winner prediction from the first group dance: Will Mellor.

“Fleur is by far the best dancer obviously. But we all know what will happen there due to the dumb voters on this show…

“First out? Kaye Adams 100%. #Strictly.”

Meanwhile, body language expert Darren Stanton has analysed the first interactions of this year’s pairings.

However, it’s bad news for poor Kaye.

Strictly star Kaye Adams looks less glam on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams hit by body language blow

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren revealed: “From the outset, it’s clear to see that Kaye is the least confident out of all the contestants.

“She is clearly pushing herself out of her comfort zone, despite feeling like a fish out of water. And taking part in Strictly will see her relinquish the control she is used to as a TV anchor.

“When partnered with Kai, there wasn’t any tactile interaction between the two. She didn’t hug him and appeared reserved in her body language at times.”

Read more: Strictly fans all saying same thing about Giovanni Pernice following launch show

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One next Saturday (October 1) at 6:30pm.

What did you think of Kaye’s transformation? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!