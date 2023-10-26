Karen Hauer set to quit Strictly? Eagle-eyed fans have spotted ‘clues’

Eagle-eyed fans of Strictly Come Dancing believe professional dancer Karen Hauer might be the next to wave goodbye to the show.

Part of the Strictly team since 2012, the 41-year-old has been partnered up with a fair share of stars. From singers Nicky Byrne and Will Young to comedian Chris Ramsey, Karen has certainly made a splash on Strictly.

This year, she was teamed up with comedian Eddie Kadi. Despite a successful run, they found themselves in the dance-off last weekend (October 22). As a result, they were voted off by the panel.

Fans believe Karen’s ‘attitude’ has ‘been off’ this series

Following her elimination, huge fans of the show can’t help but believe that Karen won’t be returning next year. A lot of this speculation is down to her body language.

“I could see Karen and Gorka leaving. Their attitude this season has been off,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I really think it’s time for Karen to go. Her choreo is just not up to the same standard as some of the others and she seems like she’s not enjoying it as much any more,” another person shared.

“I get the sense Karen isn’t the most engaged but that could be do to with her personal life (she’s only human) or just the fact she’s been around for a while. You can get jaded after a long time in the same job, no matter how good the gig might be,” a third remarked.

“I feel like Karen might be getting a bit tired of the show, much to my dislike as I am a fan,” a fourth commented.

Karen is the show’s longest-serving professional, having joined in 2012.

What has Karen said since being eliminated?

On the night she and Edi were eliminated from the competition, Karen kept it positive by praising Edi’s hard work.

Referring to him as her “best friend”, Karen said: “No one got to see “the real Eddie behind the scenes.”

She continued: “The man that works hard day in day out. Even on those rainy days that you didn’t feel like smiling or telling a joke, you still pulled through and stayed true to yourself.

“Thank you for your friendship and your unconditional attention and support.”

The rumours of her departure comes amid reports of turmoil in her private life.

It’s been reported that Karen has split from her husband Jordan.

