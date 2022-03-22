Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova ‘spotted kissing as romance heats back up’

Strictly Come Dancing duo Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have reportedly been spotted kissing as their alleged romance ‘heats back up’.

Nadiya and Kai were performing in The Burrows Strictly Ball in Leeds amid rumours that Nadiya has unfollowed her ex-fiancé on Instagram.

Kai and Nadiya’s romance is reportedly hotting up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova together?

Nadiya and Kai’s blossoming romance is believed to still be going strong, with the couple reportedly being caught kissing at a recent charity dance.

The duo were performing at The Burrows Strictly Ball in Leeds over the weekend. It was here where they were apparently spotted cosying up to each other.

A source spoke to The Sun about the pro dancers’ ‘romance’. They said: “Nadiya and Kai appeared to be very much an item and their chemistry was palpable during the rehearsals — even when they weren’t dancing.

“There were quiet moments when they hugged and shared a quick kiss. Nadiya and Kai seem very happy together. It is all very sweet.”

The Sun also claims that Nadiya has unfollowed her ex, Matija Skarabot, too.

Nadiya reportedly split with Matija in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nadiya’s dilemma back home

Nadiya’s reported romance with Kai seems to be going well. However, if rumours are to be believed, it could be far more complicated than first thought.

According to sources, Nadiya’s mother and family back in Slovenia seem to believe that she and Matija are still together.

Matija, who Nadiya shares a daughter with, is reportedly currently living in Nadiya’s mother’s home.

A source spoke to The Sun about Nadiya’s complicated romance with Kai. They said: “It’s tricky for her being with Kai. Everything back home is still as it was before. Her mum lives with her ex-fiance in the same house and Nadiya still even drives his car.

“As far as everyone is concerned in Slovenia, people think they’re still together,” they continued.

“It looks as though she will fly back and forth to make things work, but she still sees Slovenia as home so it’s going to be rather difficult.”

Kai and Nadiya reportedly grew closer on the Strictly tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kai and Nadiya’s romance on Strictly Come Dancing

Back in January, during rehearsals for the Strictly Come Dancing tour, rumours swirled that Nadiya and Kai were an item.

It was reported that Kai, 26, was comforting Nadiya following her split from Matija.

Not long after, the couple were pictured kissing in a hotel bar in Newcastle.

A source spoke to The Sun about Kai and Nadiya’s kiss and budding romance.

“She had bought Kai a coffee from Starbucks next door and they talked and cuddled before having a kiss,” they said.

“They didn’t seem to care who could see them.”

Nadiya and Kai are going to be performing together in the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour next month.

ED! has contacted reps for Nadiya and Kai for comment.

